Football transfer rumours: Man Utd & Liverpool ready £60m midfielder bids; Arsenal shocked by Onana links

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United and Liverpool are both interested in signing Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta this summer, with both set to submit bids worth up to £60m. (Tutto Atalanta - Italy)

Man Utd also retain a long-standing interest in centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, who is wanted by Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Napoli. Nice are said to have lowered their asking price to around £21m. (L'Equipe - France)

Real Madrid lead the race to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, though the German champions would not consider selling him for less than £130m. (BILD - Germany)

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have entered the race to sign Jules Kounde, who could leave Barcelona this summer amid the club's ongoing financial crisis. Ronald Araujo also has suitors in Saudi Arabia but it is accepted such a deal would be harder to pull off. (MARCA - Spain)

Chelsea are considering a move to re-sign former goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who would count towards the club's homegrown quota. The Poland international would be looking to quadruple his £11,000-a-week wages if he were to leave Nice. (L'Equipe - France)

Manchester City have earmarked Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as a long-term midfield target, though are not expected to move for the new England international this window. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are not interested in signing Amadou Onana from Everton and have been surprised by reports linking them to the midfielder as he is not the profile of player they are looking to bring in. (Daily Mirror)

Dominic Solanke's Bournemouth contract contains a release clause worth £65m, but only certain clubs are allowed to activate it. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are among the teams who have been linked with the striker in recent weeks. (The Athletic)

Tottenham are also looking into a deal for Ebere Eze, whose own release clause at Crystal Palace is worth at least £60m. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha having failed to finalise a deal before last summer's transfer deadline. New head coach Vincent Kompany has approved of the club's pursuit. (Sky Sport Germany)