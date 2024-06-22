Football transfer rumours: Man Utd ready to sign £50m Italy defender; Liverpool open Williams talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are ready to fork out £50m to sign centre-back Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, who has been one of Italy's key players at Euro 2024. (Fichajes - Spain)

Arsenal are closing in on a £76m deal to sign in-demand striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. Add-ons and variables could take the final transfer fee to over £100m. (Leonino - Portugal)

Chelsea are still keen on signing two attackers this summer after missing out on Michael Olise, who has instead chosen to join Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to finalise the sale of Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa for £37.5m in the next couple of days. (Daily Telegraph)

Another player who could leave Chelsea is Conor Gallagher, who has received an enquiry from Atletico Madrid. (AS - Spain)

Bayern Munich are now prepared to try and tie Alphonso Davies down to a new contract during the final few months of his deal despite interest from Real Madrid. Davies' contract expires in 2025 and he has so far resisted signing on fresh terms. (Relevo - Spain)

Liverpool lead the race to sign Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams and are in discussions over a deal. Barcelona are also heavily interested but cannot afford a deal for the 21-year-old right now. (AS - Spain)

Williams is not the only forward from La Liga that Liverpool are eyeing, with Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz also a target for the Reds. Arne Slot's side are willing to pay a little over £40m for the Morocco international. (Fichajes - Spain)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has instructed his representatives to seal a summer move to AC Milan. (Calciomercato - Italy)

West Ham could join Roma in the chase for Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez, who may be available for as little as £15m this summer. (Caught Offside)