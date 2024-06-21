Football transfer rumours: Man Utd target David; Liverpool chasing 'Turkish Messi'

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing Lille's £25m-rated forward Jonathan David. Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham United are also chasing the Canadian international. (The Independent)

Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Lille's teenage sensation Leny Yoro, also wanted by Man Utd and Liverpool, but a deal cannot be done until Nacho Fernandez leaves the Bernabeu. (MARCA - Spain)

Arsenal have made a €20m (£16.9m) offer for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, with the club prepared to offload Kieran Tierney on a permanent basis. Borussia Dortmund are also keen and are prepared to pay for the 24-year-old. (Ajan Spor - Turkey)

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah remains a target for Premier League rivals Fulham, who need to replace the departed Tosin Adarabioyo. (Standard)

Bayern Munich are willing to pay close to PSG's €100m (£84m) asking price for Xavi Simons after his impressive year on loan at RB Leipzig. (Sport Bild - Germany)

Barcelona have offered Premier League clubs the chance to sign Sergi Roberto, with the 32-year-old's camp seeking a new challenge. (Relevo - Spain)

Newcastle United are hoping to ward off interest in Alexander Isak by tying the Swedish striker down to a new contract. (HITC)

Liverpool are keen to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler, who has been dubbed the 'Turkish Messi'. The 19-year-old scored a sensational goal for Turkey in their Euro 2024 opener against Georgia on Tuesday. (TeamTalk)

Arsenal may reignite their long-standing interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who is currently at Euro 2024 with Portugal. (GIVEMESPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur are not trying to hijack Aston Villa's move for Weston McKennie despite reports to the contrary. (football.london)

Everton have made an offer just shy of £11m for Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Luton Town. (AfricaFoot)

The Toffees have also made an enquiry over City's Kalvin Phillips, with former club Leeds United also linked. (Mail)

Saudi Pro League moneybags Al Hilal and Al Nassr could go head-to-head in the race to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. (Rudy Galetti - Italy)