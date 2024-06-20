Football transfer rumours: Liverpool rival Chelsea for Olise; Man Utd make Kounde bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool have joined the race for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as they seek to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the Frenchman's signature. (Football Transfers)

Lazio have opened talks with Man Utd over the signing of striker Mason Greenwood for £30m. (Mail)

Bayern Munich have identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons as their top summer target but have been warned it will take close to €100m (£84m) to get a deal done. (BILD - Germany)

Chelsea have made a formal offer of around £13m for Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino, 19. (Uriel Iugt)

Manchester City are tracking Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson amid uncertainty over the future of Ederson, who is wanted in Saudi Arabia. (GIVEMESPORT)

Having grown frustrated in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal have reignited their chase of Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes. (Football Transfers)

But Arsenal are not willing to meet the £86m release clause in the contract of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. (Football Insider)

Man Utd are preparing a bid of €40m (£34m) for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, who will only be allowed to leave Camp Nou for a fee of €60m (£51m). (El Nacional - Spain)

Barca manager Hansi Flick will promote 20-year-old left-back Alex Valle to his first team next season to compete with Alejandro Balde for minutes. (MARCA - Spain)

Tottenham Hotspur have lodged their interest in signing Lille striker Jonathan David, who is also wanted by Man Utd. (i)

Real Madrid are close to a complicated agreement to sell defender Rafa Marin to Napoli which will see the Spanish side retain a buy-back clause, the value of which could vary from €25m up to €70m over time. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

West Ham United are facing a battle to keep hold of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad. (ESPN)