Football transfer rumours: Liverpool could beat Man Utd to Zirkzee; Arsenal miss out on Guimaraes deal

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool are weighing up whether to join Manchester United in the race to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Reds' new head coach, Arne Slot, is an admirer of the forward. (Caught Offside)

Man Utd are, however, expected to trigger the £34m release clause in Zirkzee's contract. He is expected to make a decision on his future after the Netherlands' Euro 2024 campaign. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have an advantage over Bayern Munich in the chase for Barcelona striker Marc Guiu, as they have presented a specific project plan to the 18-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern will beat Chelsea to Michael Olise, and the Blues in turn have switched their attentions to Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams. PSG are also eyeing the 21-year-old as a successor to Kylian Mbappe. (TEAMtalk)

Kingsley Coman, who came through the PSG academy, is another target for the French champions, with Bayern prepared to sell the winger at the right price. (Sky Sport Germany)

Joselu will not return to Real Madrid next season and is instead closing in on a move to Qatari outfit Al Gharafa. The 34-year-old spent last season on loan at Madrid from Espanyol. (The Athletic)

In better news for Madrid, they are close to finalising a deal with River Plate for 16-year-old Franco Mastantuono, without having to pay his €45m release clause. (MARCA - Spain)

The deadline to activate the £100m release clause in the contract of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes expired last night. Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG are all interested in the Brazil international. (Shields Gazette)

Arsenal are also on the trail of Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino, and represent a real threat to Barcelona's hopes of signing the Spanish playmaker. (Mundo Deportivo - Spain)

Tottenham Hotspur have offered a contract to versatile Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who has been heavily linked with PSG and Liverpool in the past week. (Caught Offside)

Geertruida's Feyenoord teammate, Santiago Gimenez, is not believed to be a striker that Tottenham are looking at, despite reports suggesting otherwise. Spurs have also distanced themselves from Brentford forward Ivan Toney. (Football.London)