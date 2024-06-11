Football transfer rumours: Eze high on Man Utd shortlist; Van Dijk's Liverpool future in doubt

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who is high on their list of transfer targets. Tottenham Hotspur will battle the Red Devils for his signature. (Football Insider)

Liverpool too are interested in signing Eze, whose contract at Palace contains a release clause worth a minimum of £60m. (TBR Football)

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are preparing a £20m joint bid for Man Utd duo Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Milliyet - Turkey)

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez would like to rejoin Real Madrid if Los Blancos fail to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. (SPORT - Spain)

While speculation over Davies' potential exit rumbles on, Bayern are seriously considering a move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. The Bavarians will firm up their interest if a move for Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah collapses. (Sky Sport Germany)

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Michael Olise, who came close to joining the club last year before signing a new deal at Palace. (GIVEMESPORT)

Liverpool have shelved contract talks with club captain Virgil van Dijk. Though new head coach Arne Slot would like to keep the defender, negotiations over a new deal are not expected to start until the end of the year, at which point Van Dijk will be on the verge of receiving pre-contract offers from clubs abroad. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are struggling to convince Atletico Madrid to sanction another loan for Joao Felix, with his parent club demanding a €50m transfer fee instead. (Mundo Deportivo - Spain)

Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Spurs academy graduate Marcus Edwards, who now plays for Sporting CP. (O Jogo - Portugal)

Manchester City retain an interest in signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, but have no intention of paying his £100m release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)