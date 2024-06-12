Football transfer rumours: New club enters Sancho race; Saudi Arabia table €100m Rudiger offer

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Juventus could make a play to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, with Manchester United prepared to make a loss on the winger. The Italian giants are currently in talks with Aston Villa over a £17m deal for Douglas Luiz, with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior set to go the other way. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd, meanwhile, are reluctant to meet Everton's £70m asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is confident they can complete a deal, believing his side to be the only serious contenders for the defender's signature. (TalkSPORT)

Chelsea will reignite their interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, who has decided to stay at RB Leipzig for another season. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are all looking at Porto striker Evanilson, who recently made his senior Brazil debut. However, they could be put off by his £85m release clause. (Jornal de Noticias - Portugal)

Bayern Munich are interested in a surprise move for versatile Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, with new head coach Vincent Kompany personally keen on the England international. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been approached by Saudi Arabia regarding the opportunity to sign a four-year €100m deal at Al Nassr. (El Chiringuito - Spain)

However, Rudiger has no intention of making such a move and wants to stay at Madrid. (Sky Sport Germany)

Rudiger's Madrid teammate Andriy Lunin is continuing to deliberate over his own future and has received an offer to join Arsenal. (Cadena COPE - Spain)

Barcelona and Manchester City are locked in talks over Joao Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at La Blaugrana. (Mundo Deportivo - Spain)