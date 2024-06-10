Football transfer rumours: Barcelona's shock Mainoo bid; Liverpool offer Alexander-Arnold swap

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants to build his midfield around Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and the La Liga side have offered £8.5m plus winger Raphinha in a swap deal for the England international. (El Nacional - Spain)

Arsenal are seeking a guaranteed fee of £40m to part ways with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer. (The Sun)

Progress has been made in Chelsea's pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is also wanted by Man Utd. (Felix Johnston)

Leaving Chelsea could be striker Armando Broja, with Everton in talks over a £30m deal for the Albania international. (Ben Jacobs)

On the other hand, Everton are not looking to seal any transfers until their ownership situation is clarified. (Liverpool ECHO)

Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, with a bid worth over £15m expected soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

Having declined their purchase option on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, Real Sociedad are now looking to sign Sergio Gomez from Manchester City. (AS - Spain)

Liverpool are looking to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and hope to drive down the Brazilian's price tag by offering right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in exchange. (El Nacional - Spain)

Fabio Vieira intends to leave Arsenal this summer after growing frustrated with his limited minutes. (A Bola - Portugal)

Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze is on the radar of both Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur. (The Sun)

Sporting CP have informed the suitors of midfielder Morten Hjulmand - Man Utd, Tottenham and Barcelona - that they must trigger his €80m (£68m) release clause if they want to sign him. (Correio da Manha - Portugal)

Sergi Roberto will give Barcelona as long as possible to sort out his contract extension before exploring other options. Catalan rivals Girona are keen to get a deal done. (Mundo Deportivo - Spain)