Football transfer rumours: Arsenal step up Osimhen chase; Man Utd target Goretzka

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Arsenal have held discussions with Napoli over a deal to sign striker Victor Osimhen, who is no longer seen as a target for Chelsea. (Il Roma - Italy)

Chelsea want Aston Villa's Jhon Duran but the Midlands outfit are keen to receive players as part of a swap bid. Midfielder Conor Gallagher is not expected to be involved. (Fabrizio Romano)

Noni Madueke is on Newcastle United's shortlist if they fail to win the race for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise. (i)

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo remains a target for Manchester City, who have made contact over a deal. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both reached out as well. (Sports Zone - France)

Liverpool are open to selling winger Luis Diaz this summer but only if they can make a profit on the £50m they spent to sign him. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams in the hope of beating Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona to his signature. (CaughtOffside)

Manchester United have identified Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka as a potential target this summer. The 29-year-old is understood to be available for transfer. (Football Transfers)

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, Man Utd are exploring deals for Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Lille's Jonathan David. (The Independent)

Brentford will only entertain offers of over £60m to part ways with Toney, who was previously valued at £80m. (talkSPORT)

Tottenham have joined Aston Villa and West Ham United in expressing interest in Roma striker Tammy Abraham. (The Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho wants Fenerbahce to chase a deal for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer. (Takvim - Turkey)

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Real Betis forward Ayoze Perez, who scored nine La Liga goals last season, for his release clause of €4m. (Mundo Deportivo - Spain)

Real Madrid have struck a deal to sign River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono ahead of Barcelona. (SPORT - Spain)