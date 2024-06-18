Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye up Solet; Arsenal set for Osimhen move

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for RB Salzburg's Oumar Solet to replace departing defender Raphael Varane. The club will expect a fee of around €12m-15m for the player. (RMC Sports - France)

The Red Devils have had a bid turned down for Barcelona's Fermin Lopez - with the Spanish side branding him as 'non-transferable'. (SPORT - Spain)

Arsenal have begun talks to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and could secure the player at a reduced fee. (FourFourTwo)

The Gunners will have to pay around £51m if they are to sign Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP - with the club now willing to listen to offers for the player. (Record - Portugal)

Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof is wanted by Fenerbahce and could be reunited with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho. (Sky Germany)

Real Madrid will only sign Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies if they can spend less than €30m for the defender. Bayern are still in talks to convince Davies to stay in the Bundesliga. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur have had a bid rejected for Brentford forward Ivan Toney. The player is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the north London side. (Football Transfers)

Spurs are also interested in a move for Monaco’s right-back Vanderson. (Fabrizio Romano)

Crystal Palace are determined to keep hold of England star Marc Guehi this summer, but will demand £65m for the player if he wishes to leave the club. (The Telegraph)

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all reportedly shown interest in the Palace defender. (Daily Mail)

Real Sociedad are keen on a move for Manchester City's Sergio Gomez but may struggle to negotiate terms as coaches at the Etihad look set to block his departure. (El Desmarque - Spain)

Atletico Madrid have identified Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as a key target this summer and have made a move for the player. (Relevo - Spain)

Borussia Dortmund’s Matt Hummels appears close to making a surprise move to Mallorca, despite rumours linking him with Roma. (Diario del Mallorca - Spain)

Liverpool’s bid for Lille’s Leny Yoro has been declined, with the Ligue 1 side demanding £59m for the player. (Paisley Gates)

Hansi Flick would prefer to keep Joao Felix at Barcelona over Ferran Torres and may look to sell the latter to bring in funds this summer. (SPORT - Spain)

Barca are set to meet with RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo in a bid to bring the midfielder to Spain, but will face competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (SPORT - Spain).