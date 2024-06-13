Football transfer rumours: Alisson makes Liverpool exit decision; Ten Hag's three Man Utd demands

90min rounds up the latest , rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Alisson has rejected a "massive offer" from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in favour of remaining with Liverpool. (Football Insider)

After receiving an offer from Arsenal, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is considering his future in Spain. The European champions have offered him a new five-year contract. (COPE - Spain)

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in pursuit of Stade Rennes sensation Desire Doue, 19. (Le 10 Sport - France)

Also on Chelsea's radar is Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who came through the Blues' academy before leaving in 2017. (HITC)

Tottenham Hotspur have made a move to sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson this summer. (Il Secolo XIX - Italy)

Pep Guardiola has been unimpressed by Matheus Nunes and Manchester City are now prepared to listen to offers for the midfielder just 12 months after he joined the club. (TEAMtalk)

During talks over his future, Ten Hag made it clear that Jadon Sancho will not be integrated back into the Manchester United first team without an apology over their public feud, pushing the winger closer to the exit door. He will also demand the club not to influence his playing style and offer first-team coach Benni McCarthy a new contract. (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid are prepared to let Joao Felix remain with Barcelona as part of a swap deal which would bring Brazil forward Vitor Roque to Madrid. (SPORT - Spain)

Juventus have identified Arsenal centre-back Jakub Kiwior as a potential target as they struggle to strike a deal for primary option Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna. (Tuttomercatoweb - Italy)

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could end up remaining with Juventus this summer after talks between his current club and Saudi outfit Al Nassr hit a stumbling block. (Fabrizio Romano)

AC Milan have held talks with Aston Villa over a deal to sign right-back Matty Cash. (talkSPORT)

Cash is valued at £30m, which is likely to price Milan out of a deal. (The Athletic)