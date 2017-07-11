Football transfer news and rumours: Manchester United linked with moves for £100m pair

Man Utd are considering moves for Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic, according to this morning's newspapers - Manchester United

Manchester United and Chelsea are the main focus this morning and being linked with a whole host of players in this morning's newspapers as preparations for the new season continue apace.

You can read Matt Law's digest on what to expect from Chelsea in the coming weeks here.

Meanwhile, the Mirror claim Manchester United are going to make a £60million bid for Tottenham's Eric Dier. The midfielder has been the subject of interest all summer, but the report claims Jose Mourinho may make another attempt to sign him.

The same news provider also claims Roma are interested in signing Anthony Martial, though a move for the striker is unlikely to be sanctioned by the club.

The Independent report that Mourinho will complete the signing of Ivan Perisic next week from Inter Milan. The deal could be worth between £45million and £50million.

Transfer rumours: The top 100 targets in the summer transfer window 201

Both Utd and Chelsea are among those interested in Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, the Mail claim.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Arsene Wenger has spoken this morning about Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future - you can read what he had to say about it here.

The Gunners are also going to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the signature of Virgil van Dijk, according to the Sun.

Manchester City are among a host of clubs interested in signing Real Sociedad centre-back Inigo Martinez, Marca report.

And the rest...

Where do you fancy?

Arsene Wenger confirmed Arsenal remain in for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, but says "all the clubs are interested in him."

Tottenham have lift-off

Unveiling bingo

Liverpool's new signing Dominic Solanke says he is "ready to make an impact" at the club. That's a relief.

10 of the most lucrative football sell-on clauses