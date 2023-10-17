Football top 10: No. 1 Kahuku awaits playoff opponent

Oct. 17—Kahuku collected all 11 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 this week.

With a forfeit win over Division I Leilehua, Kahuku is 9-1 overall and 6-0 in league play. After a bye this week, the two-time defending Open Division state champions will host the Moanalua-Kapolei winner next week in the OIA semifinals.

Mililani continued its explosion since a season-opening loss to Punahou. The Trojans pulverized Waipahu 74-18 to close regular-season play 6-0. Mililani also has a bye and will host the Waianae-Campbell winner next week.

The lopsided numbers in the points-for and points-against columns look like something out of the 1970s-era OIA West. Since losing to Punahou 21-14, Mililani's scores during the eight-game win streak : 59-7, 58-7, 37-3, 41-3, 66-0, 62-0, 56-0 and 74-18. The Trojans went deep down the depth chart for senior night against Waipahu. Coach Rod York still sees plenty of room for improvement.

"We're definitely playing better defensively and our offense sometimes sputters. We'd like to be more crisp and execute more. We get big numbers, but it's because our defense keeps us in it, " York said.

Linebacker Aizik Mahuka has delivered in true monsters-of-the-midway, middle-linebacking fashion.

"You have to watch it. He runs through guys. When they're trying to block him, he literally runs through them and makes the tackles. It's just crazy. I've never seen that before. He's big and athletic, but when you see that, he has the power. I call it the mana, " York said, adding that Mahuka has three pick-6s.

The efficiency of the offense is not quite to York's standards, but it remains dominant with QB Kini McMillan. He has completed 71 percent of his throws and is in sync with a deep, talented receiving corps. Many of the Trojans got extra reps in the offseason with the Hawaii Kings, a Pylon team coached by McMillan's father, Dean.

Last week's new addition to the Top 10, Lahainaluna, hung on for a 19-13 win over D-II powerhouse Kamehameha-Maui. The Lunas (3-0, 3-0 ) are in first place of MIL D-I.