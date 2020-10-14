With Football Team coming to town, Daniel Jones reminisces about the last time the Giants won

The last time Daniel Jones tasted victory was in Washington when he led the Giants down the field in overtime to come away with a win in Week 16 last season. It was a victory celebrated in a Hoboken bar alongside Eli Manning and many other teammates once the Giants arrived back home in New Jersey.

But there’s been no such fun since then in both cases. There’s no more napkin-throwing in bars and the Giants are 0-5 to start the season – 0-6 if you want to count the 2019 season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Washington Football Team returning to MetLife Stadium for the team’s first matchup this season, does Jones believe he can rekindle that magic against the division rival and get Joe Judge and his team their first win?

Jones remembers that last win well, and he should because it was his best game by far since he entered the NFL. He had 352 yards through the air with five touchdowns on the afternoon. It may have lost the Giants the chance to draft Chase Young, who will try to chase (no pun intended) down Jones on Sunday, but the players weren’t thinking about that at all.

“Yeah, that was a big win for us,” Jones said on Wednedsay when addressing reporters. “An overtime win in a game where we battled and found a way to win. That was a thrilling moment. I think that’s what we’re pushing for as a team, to finish games and have wins like that. Certainly a good memory looking back at it.”

Jones just wants that feeling back not only for himself, but for the rest of his teammates as well. Every loss since then has been taken really hard, and he admitted that.

“We put a lot of work into it throughout the week. To not get the results is disappointing at times. It’s frustrating. I think like anyone, I certainly am when we don’t get the results. I take it hard.

“But I think you have to be able to learn from it and re-energize yourself and focus towards the next week. I try to do that. I think as a team, we were frustrated but it’s time to refocus our efforts and use that energy to focus towards next week and not let it distract from our preparation. I thought we had a good practice today and guys were focused and ready to go.”

Looking back at the last two games for the Giants, Jones and the offense had the opportunity to come away with late-game wins. The contest against the Los Angeles Rams, though, ended near the end zone with an interception in the final two minutes. Against the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Giants had the chance to take the lead. All they needed was to drive down the field and kick a field goal with their kicker, Graham Gano, who has missed just one attempt all season. Instead, the Cowboys did just that to end the game.

When you’ve lost multiple games in a row, especially with back-to-back close ones, it can be more than frustrating. Head coach Joe Judge, though, doesn’t believe that Jones lets his emotions get the best of him. He’s seen the way he works each time the week turns over and it’s on to the next opponent.

“The only thing I could say for Daniel, I don’t want to speak for anybody else, but I would just say in terms of whatever his emotion is after the game, I see him funnel it into a solid week of work,” Judge said.

For the first time this season, the Giants are the oddsmaker’s favorite to win this contest. Dwayne Haskins is no longer the starting quarterback, as Kyle Allen takes over under center. And the Giants finally seemed to get going on offense, breaking their touchdown slump and getting everyone involved.

Another tough defensive front awaits them with the Football Team, but this is definitely a winnable game for the Giants. Jones and Judge may not say it, but if there was a game on their schedule to circle for a must-win, this would be it.