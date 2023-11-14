With football stumbling, Twitter is abuzz with Arkansas basketball

With the football program causing more heartache for the Arkansas faithful this past weekend, what better medicine than another ride on the Muss Bus?

Head Coach Eric Musselman has put together one of the most talented groups of players to ever don Razorback uniforms, from a talent and experience standpoint.

The No. 14 Hogs (2-0) have high hopes, and have already began to show their capabilities with blowout wins in their first two official games, defeating Alcorn State and Gardner-Webb. Although the short list is not the most impressive of opponents, Arkansas also defeated No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game, just before the start of the regular season.

The Razorbacks will continue their opening four-game homestand tonight, as Old Dominion enters Bud Walton Arena for the first time.

Here are some of the ramblings on Twitter, or X, leading up to the showdown with the Monarchs:

Gameday!

Bringing the energy

We've got our energy fuel! Looking forward to seeing your energy in Bud Walton Monday night at 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/NSliBKpE7t — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) November 13, 2023

Beautiful day

What a beautiful day for Arkansas Basketball 🏀❤️ — Basketball School (@HeartBreakHogs) November 13, 2023

Still room for improvement

Any early issues for Arkansas basketball seem trivial in the grand scheme of things in Fayetteville right now, but the Hoop Hogs still have some areas to clean up with the schedule set to ramp up soon. #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (VIP)https://t.co/Ey4VLyKjEb pic.twitter.com/NmE67sGJvl — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) November 12, 2023

All about the hoops

No comment on football Hogs. Razorback basketball is set for Monday night. Woo Pig! — Michael Hook (@weatherninja) November 11, 2023

Hmm, interesting theory

BREAKING: Sources say the University of Arkansas is dismantling the school’s football program in favor of backing up a Brinks truck of cash to Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman’s front door. The Razorbacks appear to be going all in on the Muss Bus. #WPS — Spencer Ward (@Spencer_Ward_) November 12, 2023

Be happy

Footballs not a real sport anyway. Let’s stay happy guys, we get to watch TB and Khalif battle play basketball tonight. — HAWGSSS (@hawgsss) November 13, 2023

Thanking God

I thank God every day for Eric Musselman — Khalif Battle Fan Account (@wesderrick21) November 11, 2023

Efficient Battle

College Hoops – Scorer Efficiency Plot Measures eFG% vs. Usage%, limited to Power Conferences and players playing significant minutes Khalif Battle from Arkansas has scored 42 points in 45 minutes while shooting 60% from 3. pic.twitter.com/xBtc8PDqD1 — Jon Anderson (@JonPgh) November 13, 2023

Just a suggestion

My Starting Five: El Ellis or Devo

Khalif Battle

Tramon Mark

Trevon Brazile

Jalen Graham ❤️🐗❤️🐗 — Brad GRazorback (@BradGra32387531) November 11, 2023

Brazile response

Moving on from football

Time to pick up my shattered dreams and go all in on Hogs Hoops. Huge letdown on the gridiron this season. Not one positive takeaway aside from Cam Little. See him in Sundays. LFG. — Ripzilla (@dingotastic) November 11, 2023

It's hoops season

Definitely looks like the Hogs football team believes it’s hoops season. — Christopher Powers (@chrisstlmo) November 11, 2023

Muss and the boys are ready

Coach can you coach football too? You already don’t sleep so Im sure you could fit it in lol.

We love ya Coach! — WOO PIG (@HOWBOUTHEMHOGS) November 13, 2023

No cutting up

Eric Musselman wouldn’t be cutting it up with the opponents after a blowout loss. He’d shake their hands and go straight to the locker room and make a plan to get better, and the next practice would not be fun. He’d get the bricks and weight vests out. — John 🐗 (@jd_hogzilla) November 13, 2023

Muss thanks the fans

Thanks to our season ticket holders that knew they couldn’t make it we were able to get 60 tickets to @FYVpolice so far tonight! Thank you to all our fans that have transferred their tickets back to musstix@uark.edu! — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 13, 2023

Coach's connections

Eric Musselman is really big on connections. Who do you think is the coolest person he’s met so far? Here’s some of my favorites ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VgzwTcAQJq — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 13, 2023

El is thankful

Dear God, Thank You — 𝓔𝓵𝓑𝓞𝓞𝓖𝓘𝓔 (@elellis3) November 13, 2023

