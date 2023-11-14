Advertisement

With football stumbling, Twitter is abuzz with Arkansas basketball

C. Steve Andrews
·4 min read

With the football program causing more heartache for the Arkansas faithful this past weekend, what better medicine than another ride on the Muss Bus?

Head Coach Eric Musselman has put together one of the most talented groups of players to ever don Razorback uniforms, from a talent and experience standpoint.

The No. 14 Hogs (2-0) have high hopes, and have already began to show their capabilities with blowout wins in their first two official games, defeating Alcorn State and Gardner-Webb. Although the short list is not the most impressive of opponents, Arkansas also defeated No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game, just before the start of the regular season.

The Razorbacks will continue their opening four-game homestand tonight, as Old Dominion enters Bud Walton Arena for the first time.

Here are some of the ramblings on Twitter, or X, leading up to the showdown with the Monarchs:

Gameday!

Bringing the energy

Beautiful day

Still room for improvement

All about the hoops

Hmm, interesting theory

Be happy

Thanking God

Efficient Battle

Just a suggestion

Brazile response

Moving on from football

It's hoops season

Muss and the boys are ready

No cutting up

Muss thanks the fans

Coach's connections

El is thankful

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire