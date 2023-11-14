With football stumbling, Twitter is abuzz with Arkansas basketball
With the football program causing more heartache for the Arkansas faithful this past weekend, what better medicine than another ride on the Muss Bus?
Head Coach Eric Musselman has put together one of the most talented groups of players to ever don Razorback uniforms, from a talent and experience standpoint.
The No. 14 Hogs (2-0) have high hopes, and have already began to show their capabilities with blowout wins in their first two official games, defeating Alcorn State and Gardner-Webb. Although the short list is not the most impressive of opponents, Arkansas also defeated No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game, just before the start of the regular season.
The Razorbacks will continue their opening four-game homestand tonight, as Old Dominion enters Bud Walton Arena for the first time.
Here are some of the ramblings on Twitter, or X, leading up to the showdown with the Monarchs:
Gameday!
Starting off the week with some hoops!
Gameday Links: https://t.co/0XQAsbaHYA pic.twitter.com/AcZa1cAurm
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 13, 2023
Bringing the energy
We've got our energy fuel! Looking forward to seeing your energy in Bud Walton Monday night at 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/NSliBKpE7t
— Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) November 13, 2023
Beautiful day
What a beautiful day for Arkansas Basketball 🏀❤️
— Basketball School (@HeartBreakHogs) November 13, 2023
Still room for improvement
Any early issues for Arkansas basketball seem trivial in the grand scheme of things in Fayetteville right now, but the Hoop Hogs still have some areas to clean up with the schedule set to ramp up soon. #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (VIP)https://t.co/Ey4VLyKjEb pic.twitter.com/NmE67sGJvl
— Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) November 12, 2023
All about the hoops
No comment on football Hogs. Razorback basketball is set for Monday night. Woo Pig!
— Michael Hook (@weatherninja) November 11, 2023
Hmm, interesting theory
BREAKING: Sources say the University of Arkansas is dismantling the school’s football program in favor of backing up a Brinks truck of cash to Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman’s front door. The Razorbacks appear to be going all in on the Muss Bus. #WPS
— Spencer Ward (@Spencer_Ward_) November 12, 2023
Be happy
Footballs not a real sport anyway. Let’s stay happy guys, we get to watch TB and Khalif battle play basketball tonight.
— HAWGSSS (@hawgsss) November 13, 2023
Thanking God
I thank God every day for Eric Musselman
— Khalif Battle Fan Account (@wesderrick21) November 11, 2023
Efficient Battle
College Hoops – Scorer Efficiency Plot
Measures eFG% vs. Usage%, limited to Power Conferences and players playing significant minutes
Khalif Battle from Arkansas has scored 42 points in 45 minutes while shooting 60% from 3. pic.twitter.com/xBtc8PDqD1
— Jon Anderson (@JonPgh) November 13, 2023
Just a suggestion
My Starting Five:
El Ellis or Devo
Khalif Battle
Tramon Mark
Trevon Brazile
Jalen Graham
❤️🐗❤️🐗
— Brad GRazorback (@BradGra32387531) November 11, 2023
Brazile response
Brazile to defenders tonight. #WPS #HawgBall pic.twitter.com/9Yxf95yQGg
— JustDavid (@DavidSEdwards) November 7, 2023
Moving on from football
Time to pick up my shattered dreams and go all in on Hogs Hoops. Huge letdown on the gridiron this season. Not one positive takeaway aside from Cam Little. See him in Sundays. LFG.
— Ripzilla (@dingotastic) November 11, 2023
It's hoops season
Definitely looks like the Hogs football team believes it’s hoops season.
— Christopher Powers (@chrisstlmo) November 11, 2023
Muss and the boys are ready
Coach can you coach football too? You already don’t sleep so Im sure you could fit it in lol.
We love ya Coach!
— WOO PIG (@HOWBOUTHEMHOGS) November 13, 2023
No cutting up
Eric Musselman wouldn’t be cutting it up with the opponents after a blowout loss. He’d shake their hands and go straight to the locker room and make a plan to get better, and the next practice would not be fun. He’d get the bricks and weight vests out.
— John 🐗 (@jd_hogzilla) November 13, 2023
Muss thanks the fans
Thanks to our season ticket holders that knew they couldn’t make it we were able to get 60 tickets to @FYVpolice so far tonight! Thank you to all our fans that have transferred their tickets back to musstix@uark.edu!
— Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 13, 2023
Coach's connections
Eric Musselman is really big on connections. Who do you think is the coolest person he’s met so far?
Here’s some of my favorites ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VgzwTcAQJq
— Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 13, 2023
El is thankful
Dear God, Thank You
— 𝓔𝓵𝓑𝓞𝓞𝓖𝓘𝓔 (@elellis3) November 13, 2023