Football: Here are the state championship matchups and schedule

After an exciting night of semifinal playoff games, the matchups are nearly set for the New Jersey high school football state championship games.

The five public state championship games will split across two days − Sunday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 29 − at Rutgers' SHI Stadium. The two non-public state championship games will be played Tuesday, Nov. 28 at MetLife Stadium.

Here are the matchups for those games.

This file will be updated after Saturday's semifinals and when championship game dates/times are announced.

Sunday, Nov. 26 or Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Rutgers

Group 1 championship game

Mountain Lakes vs. Glassboro

Group 2 championship game

Westwood vs. Rumson-Fair Haven

Group 3 championship game

West Essex vs. Delsea/Camden

The semifinal between Delsea and Camden was postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Group 4 championship game

Ramapo vs. Mainland

Group 5 championship game

Passaic Tech vs. Toms River North

Tuesday, Nov. 28 at MetLife Stadium

Non-Public B championship game

Red Bank Catholic vs. DePaul

Non-Public A championship game

Bergen Catholic/Donovan Catholic vs. Delbarton/Seton Hall Prep

Both semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ high school football playoffs: State championship schedule