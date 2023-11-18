Football: Here are the state championship matchups and schedule
After an exciting night of semifinal playoff games, the matchups are nearly set for the New Jersey high school football state championship games.
The five public state championship games will split across two days − Sunday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 29 − at Rutgers' SHI Stadium. The two non-public state championship games will be played Tuesday, Nov. 28 at MetLife Stadium.
Here are the matchups for those games.
This file will be updated after Saturday's semifinals and when championship game dates/times are announced.
Sunday, Nov. 26 or Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Rutgers
Group 1 championship game
Mountain Lakes vs. Glassboro
Group 2 championship game
Westwood vs. Rumson-Fair Haven
Group 3 championship game
West Essex vs. Delsea/Camden
The semifinal between Delsea and Camden was postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Group 4 championship game
Ramapo vs. Mainland
Group 5 championship game
Passaic Tech vs. Toms River North
Tuesday, Nov. 28 at MetLife Stadium
Non-Public B championship game
Red Bank Catholic vs. DePaul
Non-Public A championship game
Bergen Catholic/Donovan Catholic vs. Delbarton/Seton Hall Prep
Both semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ high school football playoffs: State championship schedule