Football: Silver Creek tabs Mercer as next coach

Jan. 9—Jeremy Mercer was named the new head football coach at Silver Creek High School, the school announced on social media Tuesday evening.

Mercer had been an assistant coach at Fountain-Fort Carson since 2017 following a three-year head coaching stint at Pueblo Central. He takes over for Brian McGee, who went 18-39 since taking over the program in 2018.

The announcement brought a number of congratulatory tweets from high school coaches across the state, including Ponderosa's Jaron Cohen and former longtime Dakota Ridge coach Ron Woitalewicz. His former boss, F-FC coach Jake Novotny tweeted that Silver Creek is getting a "great coach and leader of young men."

Last season, Mercer was the offensive coordinator for one of the top rushing attacks in the state. In the opening round of the 5A playoffs at Christian Recht Field, Trojans running back Mathias Price rushed for 305 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Fairview.

The Raptors, meanwhile, finished 3-7, their fourth straight losing season.