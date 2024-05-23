FOOTBALL: Sherfield hosts football camp and showcase

May 23—DANVILLE — Trent Sherfield remembers how tough it was to go to different places to get a chance to show his talent to college scouts.

Now, the Danville native and Minnesota Vikings receiver is getting the chance to make it easier for high school players in the area.

For the fourth edition of his football camp for youth on Saturday, Sherfield is not only holding a camp in incoming 5th-10th graders, but also a special High School Showcase for rising 11th-12th graders and uncommitted 2024 graduates.

"I had this idea of doing a showcase not just for the local players but player from surrounding states," Sherfield said. "Showcases helped me a lot when I was looking for a school and it was able to get me on the scouting and recruiting trail and if I didn't go to them, I would not have the opportunity to be able to go to school."

Sherfield said that with his contacts in college and the NFL, the showcase is a chance for kids in the area to get an opportunity.

"A lot of coaches are not really coming to see us play and with the number of contacts I have built up, I thought it would be a great idea to get some college coaches and a Rivals scout that can give kids who coaches may not be making a trip to see them in action an opportunity," Sherfield said. "It is the first year we are doing it and I am excited about it. I feel that is something I want to do in the years to come so kids can get scholarships and good looks as far as being recruited."

Sherfield said this first year of the showcase is just going to start something that will be bigger as the years go on.

"We are trying to build the connections," Sherfield said. "We have three colleges at least confirmed. But we are going to continue building this thing to where we will have a lot of coaches and scouts coming out. It is the first year, and I am excited to have this in the works."

But Sherfield is not overlooking the first session of the camp and how he can help young players on and off the field.

The first session is about fundamentals and playing the game the right way," Sherfield said. "We will have different NFL guys and some of my buddies that played with me and current teammates will help out in teaching the kids. It about teaching the kids to play the right way and they get a taste to play professionally.

"This is something I always wanted to do. If I would have had something like this, I wondered how much farther I would have been in my development and there would be some step I could have skipped. I want to use my resources and pour it into these kids and show them the right way. It is about football, but also off the field and what you stand for. We have always have a great turnout, so I think the parents who come in and sign the kids up and I am really excited with how it goes on Saturday."

The camp will take place at the Danville football practice fields instead of Ned Whitesell Field, which is still getting renovated. Also, the camp will be going against some local competition.

"It is in an awkward weekend with track and graduation and we are still working the kinks out," Sherfield said. "But we are expecting a great turnout like we have had in the first camps."

In the offseason, Sherfield signed with the Vikings and is entering his seventh season in the NFL after being undrafted out of Vanderbilt University.

"Everything is great and we are taking things one day at a time. I feel really blessed and grateful to be here with the Vikings," Sherfield said. "Going into my seventh year in the NFL, I am so blessed and God is so good and he has been faithful to me and my family. I am excited to go in and grow as a player and as a teammate and reach new heights.

"To come in as an undrafted free agent and this being my seventh year, we have been able to make a lot of headway and I give credit to God and I am very blessed."

The youth camp will run from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and the showcase will run from Noon-3 p.m.