Football set to 'introduce blue cards' as sin-bin trials planned for dissent and cynical fouls

Players will be sent to the sin-bin for ten minutes (AFP via Getty Images)

A blue card is set to be introduced in professional football in a major shake-up of officiating rules.

The Telegraph report that the International Football Association Board, the body responsible for the laws of the game, have approved the measure as part of sin-bin trials, with confirmation expected to come on Friday.

Players will be shown a blue card and sent to the sin-bin for ten minutes if they show dissent to officials or commit a cynical foul.

Initial testing is not likely to include top-tier competitions, but trials could begin this summer and the FA are considering volunteering the FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup next season as competitions for further testing.

The blue card would only be used when a player stops a dangerous attack, or for dissent. Two blue cards in a match, or a combination of a blue card and a yellow card, would result in a sending off.

