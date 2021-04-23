Football season marches on for some teams as others have wrapped up spring campaigns

Apr. 23—League titles have been decided and, with no playoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of area teams have wrapped up their spring football seasons.

Lompoc went unbeaten and wrapped up the Channel League title last week.

At the same time, St. Joseph cruised to a perfect 5-0 season and the Mountain League championship.

Nipomo, meanwhile, won its fourth straight game last Friday to clinch the Ocean League title with a 4-1 record.

So, the season is over, right? Not quite.

Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley, for instance, still have games to play.

Righetti (2-1) at Arroyo Grande (2-3), 7 p.m.

Righetti suffered its first loss of the spring last week to St. Joseph, falling 24-0 in the game known as the Battle for the Shield.

While St. Joseph celebrated retaining the shield trophy for the sixth straight time, Righetti had to turn its attention to its next game: At Arroyo Grande Friday night.

"Ever since I was a little boy, Arroyo Grande has been an excellent program and a football team that you better prepare your (butt) off for and that's exactly what we plan on doing," Righetti coach Tony Payne said after the St. Joseph game. "We'll watch some film, game plan and come back tough as always."

The Warriors' spring season was delayed two weeks when the team went into quarantine last month. Righetti now has the game at A.G. and a road game at Templeton April 30 on its schedule.

Though the league championship has been decided and there won't be a postseason, there's still plenty to play for. Coaches are trying to get as much practice time and game experience as possible in hopes of building up momentum into the fall season that's right around the corner.

During the San Luis Obispo game, a Righetti player had to check out for a play because his pants were too high around the knees. Payne barked at the team, reminding his players how important every game rep is.

"Every practice session, every conditioning session, everything that we've been able to do has had restrictions on it," Payne said. "Certainly time restrictions. We run an offense that takes a lot of repetition. It's all about timing and space and we weren't able to get as many reps as we could because time was so limited. So that has been our motto and will continue to be our motto. We can't let selfish decisions cost ourselves or anybody on our team a rep. Time is limited and we have a job to get done."

Righetti will have to slow down Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga Friday night. Puga has topped 220 yards rushing twice already this spring. He had 223 yards and three scores in the Eagles' 22-17 win over San Luis Obispo last week.

Puga has 757 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns this spring, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

Atascadero (0-5) at Pioneer Valley (2-1), 6 p.m.

Pioneer Valley is in a similar situation to Righetti. The Panthers also went into quarantine, the day after Righetti, and had their season delayed. Pioneer Valley, coming off a 34-14 beating of Santa Maria, now has a game against Atascadero. It's the last game on the schedule for the Panthers.

Pioneer Valley has already doubled its win total from 2019 with two wins this spring. Tommy Nuñez has developed into the heart and soul of the team and powered the Panthers to last week's surprising win over the Saints, which had won two straight heading in and Pioneer Valley was coming off a 21-13 loss to Nipomo.

Atascadero has struggled immensely this spring, getting hit with injuries and opt-outs. Pioneer Valley should have little trouble with the 'Hounds.

Pioneer Valley could add an April 30 game, but it doesn't appear coach John Beck has done that.

Santa Maria (3-2) at Paso Robles (3-2), 7 p.m.

Santa Maria has added a non-league game against Paso Robles and the Saints travel there Friday night. Saints coach Dan Ellington says he's got 17 players ready to go for that one and that star receiver Nick Martinez suffered a broken leg in the win over Mission Prep two weeks ago.

The Saints came out flat against Pioneer Valley in the rivalry game last week and paid for it dearly.

Now they will take on a Paso Robles team that has captured consecutive wins, beating Arroyo Grande 19-14 on April 9 and Templeton 34-20 on April 16.

Clearly, the game will be a challenge for the Saints, but, once again, it's all about getting experience at this point.