Football season to kick off on Thursday night? IHSA announces 2023 football schedule

The IHSA officially released the 2023 football schedules across the state on Monday, and one of the key dates prep football fans need to be watching for next is Aug. 24.

Here are all of the IHSA football schedules.

That is the day high school football can, and will, kick off around the state, and throughout the Rockford region. It is also a Thursday, marking an unusual night for prep football to kick things off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One of the Thursday night kickoffs for opening week will be Guilford at Belvidere at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. There will then be three NIC-10 games on Aug. 25, and East will be at Belvidere North on Aug. 26, giving the NIC-10 three different days/nights to show off its football prowess on opening week of the season.

More: Area football Why one of the Rockford area's greatest football powers won't have a team this year

The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, which includes three-time defending Class 1A state champ Lena-Winslow, will open with one Saturday game and the rest will kick off on Friday night. The Big Northern Conference, led by last year's conference champs from Stillman Valley as well as Byron, which won more games (11) than any other in the league last season, will kick off with all of its games on Aug. 25, a Friday night.

More key dates to watch for

Lena-Winslow's Gunar Lobdell and Henry Engel make a tackle against Camp Point Central on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University of Illinois in Champaign.

Monday, Aug. 7: Practices start

Advertisement

Thursday, Aug. 24: Games may begin

Saturday, Oct. 21: 256 Playoff qualifiers and brackets revealed

Fri./Sat., Oct. 27/28: First-round playoff games

Fri./Sat., Nov. 3/4: Second-round playoff games

Fri./Sat., Nov. 10/11: Quarterfinal playoff games

Fri./Sat., Nov. 17/18: Semifinal playoff games

Friday, Nov. 24: Class 1A-4A state championship games at Illinois State University

Saturday, Nov. 25: Class 5A-8A state championship games at Illinois State University

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com. Jay has covered a wide variety of sports, from the Chicago Bears to youth sports, since the turn of the century at the Register Star, and for over 30 years all together.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: IHSA announces football schedule: here's what jumps out, and more dates