Football scouting expert and NFL draft analyst evaluates Travis Dye, Jordan Addison

I sat down with a longtime friend and mentor of mine, Bill Carroll, who is a football scout and an NFL draft analyst. I wanted to pick his brain about all things USC. We bring to you part two of our interview with Bill. We chatted about the Trojans’ transfers and the new USC culture.

Trojans Wire: Could Oregon senior transfer Travis Dye be the best RB in the Pac-12?

Bill Carroll: The short answer is yes; the longer answer is yes, but…? By that I mean, I think a committee approach is going to be used and Dye, Brown, Jones and Barlow are likely in a role sharing situation, so I think he’s not going to be able to have dominant production, but he has NFL talent and upside.

Trojans Wire: Will 2021 Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison from Pitt be as impactful as last year with the Panthers?

Bill Carroll: Yes, but not in the same way he was before, he’s going to see fewer targets; Addison averaged 10 targets per game in 2021, that was about a 30% target share that resulted in 100 catches, 17 TDs and 1,593 yards. In 2022 he’s probably in line for about 1,100 yards, 10 TDs and 79 catches, but the attention he garners will open things for Rice, Williams, Ford and more.

Trojans Wire: USC has lost some toughness over the past decade; how will transfers like Shane Lee from Alabama help change the culture?

Bill Carroll: Hopefully the mindset of both accepting pain while inflicting pain will spread. Lately USC hasn’t physically punished top tier opponents, until that changes they can’t be a consistent candidate for the playoffs.

You can follow Bill Carroll on Twitter.

List

USC and Rice are 2 of only 13 FBS programs with a special place in football history

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire