Football scouting director Bill Carroll on USC players to watch in 2022

I sat down with a longtime friend and mentor of mine, Bill Carroll to talk about the 2022 USC Trojans.

Who is Bill Carroll in the football industry?

Carroll is the Director of HBCU Scouting and the CDS Scouting and Vlogger/draft expert for Nuts and Bolts Sports. Scouting is his realm of expertise. In this series of conversations with Bill, you’re going to get plenty of player evaluations.

I wanted to pick Bill Carroll’s brain about all things USC past and present. Here is part one of our interview with Bill. We explore what he thinks the Trojans will do this season and which players will be X-factors for the Men of Troy.

Trojans Wire: What did you think of the Lincoln Riley hire this offseason?

Bill Carroll: While I hoped that a minority coach like Robert Anae, Tim Banks, Charles Huff, Tee Martin or Kelaokalani Fifita “Kalani” Sitake would get a chance, Riley was a wise choice. He is a terrific recruiter and his QB whisperer reputation was a big selling point; most importantly, he wins.

Trojans Wire: What impact will transfers Caleb Williams, Mario Williams and Latrell McCutchin from Oklahoma have on USC?

Bill Carroll: First of all they are all very talented and play premium positions that are positions of need for USC. Secondarily they are players from a winning program that has a blueprint USC will clearly follow.

Trojans Wire: Who are the under the radar players USC people should keep an eye on?

Bill Carroll: TCU transfer Darwin Barlow at running back may not qualify, but he was an impact transfer last year who got a start versus BYU. He has a shot at a 1,000 yards season this year, in my opinion. If he gets a chance to play. Also, watch out for a breakout season from big TE Malcolm Epps.

On defense, I am keeping an eye on: Tuli Tuipulotu, who could be a quicker, more versatile version of Shaun Michael Cody; and yet another Texas transfer, Xavion Alford, who I believe could be the next great safety at USC.

