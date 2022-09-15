Football scout Bill Carroll shares his most treasured USC players and memories

The University of Southern California has more than 875 total wins. It has won 11 national championships. USC has had 13 undefeated seasons including eight perfect seasons (without ties), and 39 conference championships. The Trojans’ history has also produced seven Heisman Trophy winners, 81 first-team All-Americans, and 510 NFL draft picks, the most all-time by any university. It’s safe to say tradition and dominance have been prevalent for the Men of Troy.

Football scout Bill Carroll spoke to me about his favorite childhood moments as a USC Trojans fan, and his favorite USC players growing up.

Trojans Wire: What was your favorite USC moment growing up?

Bill Carroll: Just after Thanksgiving, November 30, 1974. No. 5 Notre Dame faces No. 6 USC. Notre Dame was led by future CFL Hall of Fame QB and Packers QB coach Tom Clements. USC was led by future Rhodes Scholar, broadcaster and AD Pat Haden. At one point in the second quarter the Irish had a 24-0 lead. Haden got the Trojans to 24-6 right before the half. Anthony Davis takes the opening second-half kickoff back 100 yards and Notre Dame got pinned deep, was unable to move the ball. USC scored again, Daniel Reece forced a fumble on a long pass to Peter Demmerle. USC scored again.

Notre Dame’s next drive stalled, Marvin Cobb had a great return, Haden hit McKay for six, then Charles Phillips got a pick on ND’s next possession and the rout was on! Phillips would later get a pick-six to close out the 55-24 comeback win.

Trojans Wire: Who was your favorite USC Trojan growing up?

Bill Carroll: While I loved Sam “Bam” Cunningham and later Marcus Allen, my all-time favorite was Lynn Swann, he was beautiful to behold. I wore No. 88 in Pee Wee and Pop Warner because of him.

