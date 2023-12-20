Advertisement

'Football school': Fans react to Indiana basketball trailing Morehead State at halftime

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

The Indiana men's basketball team is down to Morehead State tonight at halftime and fans aren't happy.

Down 36-25 to the Eagles (8-3), IU (7-3) will have to make a big comeback in the second half to hope to win its eighth game of the season.

Indiana basketball: IU staff wearing bracelets to honor what would have been Brody Stephens' 15th birthday

This is how some on the Internet reacted to the Hoosiers in the first half.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Fans react to Morehead State halftime deficit