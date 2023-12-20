'Football school': Fans react to Indiana basketball trailing Morehead State at halftime

The Indiana men's basketball team is down to Morehead State tonight at halftime and fans aren't happy.

Down 36-25 to the Eagles (8-3), IU (7-3) will have to make a big comeback in the second half to hope to win its eighth game of the season.

This is how some on the Internet reacted to the Hoosiers in the first half.

This is the worst half of basketball I have seen us play in a long time. — Christian Watford (@Cwat205) December 20, 2023

Emphatic dunk by Eddie Ricks to end the half and Morehead State takes a 36-25 lead into the locker room. The most uninspiring half Indiana has played this year. #iubb — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) December 20, 2023

Football school — HoosierRacer21 (@HoosierRacer21) December 20, 2023

🤦🏿🫵🏿 this is crazy 😭😭 this can’t be the same team I saw vs Ku — Dame Ndiaye MA, Ed (@damuuu98) December 20, 2023

No Kansas game Intensity so far. Playing like it's a night off. Good way to lose — Nicky Ball (@collegeballking) December 20, 2023

FWIW Morehead State has played three Power 5 opponents this season and lost by an average of 28 points per game. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) December 20, 2023

Idk what’s going on this season — CoffinBruh (@CoffinBruh) December 20, 2023

How do we go from losing to Auburn by 30 then almost beating Kansas to this? — pain account (@alec_pena1997) December 20, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Fans react to Morehead State halftime deficit