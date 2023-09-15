Football: Rye defeats Nanuet 28-2

Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick their favorite college football Week 3 games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Low scoring and tight contests make for good teaser weeks.
We're proud to introduce Live Activities, a new feature which allows users to view matchup score updates LIVE, directly from the home screen of their iOS device.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Our analysts reveal the fantasy takes they have the most conviction for heading into Week 2 to help you feel more confident about the lineup decisions ahead.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies some under-rostered players worthy of attention in Week 2.
These overlooked college football weekends are often when the some of the most shocking upsets of the season emerge.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Colorado is a 23.5-point favorite over the Rams ahead of Saturday's game on ESPN.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.