Football rumours: Wolves winger Pedro Neto pursued by four Premier League rivals

What the papers say

Wolves may look to sell star winger Pedro Neto this summer to avoid breaching profit and sustainability rules, with several papers reporting the Midlands outfit are willing to do business. Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in the 23-year-old, who has scored two goals with eight assists in 15 games this season.

Barcelona have shown interest in Manchester City and England winger Lauren Hemp with her contract set to expire in summer and reports of uncertainty over her future at the club, the Standard says. Hemp has scored seven goals with five assists this season.

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Guardian says Crystal Palace are looking at former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner to replace Roy Hodgson if they decide to part ways with the veteran manager, while the Telegraph says former Chelsea manager Graham Potter could replace David Moyes at West Ham.

Social media round-up

⚪🔵 The agent of Tottenham centre-back Radu Dragusin suggests that he could end up helping send another Genoa star to north London in the shape of superb Icelandic playmaker Albert Gudmundsson 🔥 #THFC https://t.co/YGZWs0Uygv — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 14, 2024

EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Man Utd and Newcastle expected to reach agreement over Dan Ashworth early next week for him to become Red Devils' new sporting director 🔴 ✍️ @CraigHope_DM — Mail Sport (@MailSport) February 14, 2024

Players to watch

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Michael Olise: Palace will be in a battle to keep their 22-year-old winger with 90min reporting Manchester United are showing interest in the French under-21 international.

Lucas Paqueta: The West Ham midfielder with two goals and five assists in 18 games in the Premier League is on Manchester City’s radar, Football Insider says.