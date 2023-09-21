Football rumours: Tottenham reported to have first refusal on Harry Kane return

What the papers say

Harry Kane continues to feature strongly in transfer talk – just weeks after his move to Bayern Munich. The Daily Mail says a buy-back clause gives Tottenham first refusal on the England captain, 30, if he returns to the Premier League, but the Daily Telegraph reports any return would depend on whether Kane feels he can work with chairman Daniel Levy.

Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb and Club Brugge’s Kyriani Sabbe (right) (PA)

Manchester City are keen to keep hold of their young forward Oscar Bobb. The treble winners turned down loan offers from Ajax and Porto for the 20-year-old Norway Under-21 international, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Across the city, Manchester United are also keen to keep hold of a young striking talent. The Manchester Evening News reports United are lining up a new contract for Joe Hugill, 19, after he impressed in pre-season.

Off the pitch, former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore, 49, is tipped to take over at Huddersfield Town, according to The Sun. The Terriers have parted ways with veteran boss Neil Warnock.

Social media round-up

EXCL: Manchester City poised to sign talented England U17 midfielder Divine Mukasa from West Ham — here we go, confirmed 🔵✨ Long term deal agreed — to be formally sealed in next 48h. City keep going for best talents as their Academy remains crucial part of the club’s project. pic.twitter.com/9Y6GYBeh1w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2023

Chelsea are on the verge of securing a $500million investment 🚨 And the cash isn't coming from John Terry's consortium… Full story 👉 https://t.co/D0IjPRZYKc pic.twitter.com/PMkUNyQzEC — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 20, 2023

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Reports in Germany suggest Borussia Dortmund are not interested in re-signing the winger, 23, to end his troubled stay at Manchester United.



Hugo Ekitike: Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton, West Ham and Wolves are all keen on Paris St-Germain’s 21-year-old striker.