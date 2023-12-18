Football rumours: Middlesbrough could offer Joe Worrall transfer reprieve

What the papers say

Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour centre-half Joe Worrall could be on the verge of a transfer lifeline. The Sun reports Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is interested in a loan deal for the 26-year-old, who is no longer in the Forest side despite signing a new deal recently. That loan move could even turn permanent if Middlesbrough win promotion.

Iliman Ndiaye in action for Sheffield United (Tim Goode/PA)

The paper also reports Sheffield United could re-sign recent departee Iliman Ndiaye. The 23-year-old forward departed for Marseille in the summer, but has struggled for regular playing time since the move. According to The Sun United, Arsenal and Everton are all keeping tabs on Ndiaye’s situation.

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester City are set to join Real Madrid in pursuit of Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Understand both Chelsea and Man City have made contact to be informed on Claudio Echeverri situation. 🔵🔴 Barcelona remain keen but structure of the deal makes it complicated with Financial Fair Play. 🇦🇷 Release clause: €25m, up to €30m in the final days of the market. pic.twitter.com/8b3WLvrJfJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2023

Joshua Kimmich lined up for Premier League move after 'fallout' with Thomas Tuchel Read more 👇https://t.co/kIsddWSUGI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 18, 2023

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (Nigel French/PA)

Kalvin Phillips: Tuttomercatoweb reports Juventus want to sign the Man City midfielder in January.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Juventus are also circling a January approach for the Tottenham midfielder, according to Tuttosport.