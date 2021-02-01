Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The desire to be picked for England’s European Championship squad could see Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles head to Leicester. Just days after it was reported Southampton had joined the race led by West Brom to sign the 23-year-old, the Mirror reports the Foxes are preparing a late bid for him. The England international is heavily sought after due to his versatility as he can slot in at full-back or across midfield.

The Leicester Mercury reports the Foxes could make a move for Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knows the 26-year-old from when he was in charge of Chelsea’s academy, where Chalobah previously played.

Croatia’s Duje Caleta-Car could offer defensive options at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool have approached Marseille to query the availability of versatile defender Duje Caleta Car, according to the Mail. But the French team are struggling to locate a replacement for the Croatia international, 24, who almost moved to West Ham last summer.

Jayden Braaf, 18, is soon to leave Manchester City for Italy. The Mail reports the Dutchman, who has drawn comparisons with City academy product Jadon Sancho and interest from the Bundesliga, will soon undergo a medical and join Udinese on loan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcos Rojo: The 30-year-old defender is leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer to Boca Juniors, according to the Sun.

Kevin Nisbet: The Scottish Sun reports Birmingham have offered Hibernian £3million for the 23-year-old Scottish striker.