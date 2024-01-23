Advertisement

Football rumours: Man Utd offer wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony to Saudi clubs

PA Sport Staff


What the papers say

Manchester United are keen to offload embattled winger Jadon Sancho in a permanent deal, putting the England international – currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund – on offer to Saudi clubs for around £50million, the Evening Standard reports.

The club have also opened offers up for Brazil winger Antony, to Saudi sides for a similar price tag, writes the Standard, as United look to claw back some of the heavy investment they made in the two 23-year-olds.

Manchester United v Luton Town – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Antony faces an uncertain at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Ham are inching closer to striking a deal for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, however the Daily Mail reports that there may be some late interest from Juventus in the 28-year-old England international.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kieran Trippier: Newcastle are demanding that Bayern Munich pay a fee of around £12million for the 33-year-old England full-back who is open to moving to the German giants, says Sky Sports.

Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group F – St. James’ Park
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Armando Broja: West Ham’s hopes of signing the Albania forward in the January transfer window look slim, as Football Insider reports that Chelsea want at least £50million for the 22-year-old.

Abdoulaye Doucoure: The Everton and Mali midfielder is understood to be a target for Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, writes the Guardian.