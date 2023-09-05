Football rumours: Al-Ittihad set to make record £215m bid for Mohamed Salah

What the papers say

Mohamed Salah is again in the spotlight with Saudi side Al-Ittihad gearing up to make a mammoth £215million bid for the Egypt forward, the Sun reports. Liverpool are said to be reluctant to let the prolific 31-year-old go, but their resolve could be tested with the world-record offer .

Jesse Lingard in action for Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mail reports West Ham are looking to make a short-term contract offer for free agent Jesse Lingard, who has impressed club bosses at training. The most likely offer would be an incentivised deal until the end of the season with an option to extend.

Fulham duo Joao Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo could see their moves away from the club revived in January, the Mail says. Palhinha saw a potential transfer to Bayern Munich fall through on deadline day and it was a similar story for Adarabioyo with Monaco, but both moves could yet still happen during the next transfer window.

Social media round-up

Understand Tottenham did not sent any formal bid for Conor Gallagher on Deadline Day. Interest was there but no £40m proposal despite reports. ⛔️⚪️ Talks were not advancing as Spurs were never really close to selling Hojbjerg to Atlético. Chelsea, happy to count on Conor. pic.twitter.com/tgWM7I1Rya — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023

Players to watch

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could remain at the club until January (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hugo Lloris: The Evening Standard says the Tottenham goalkeeper is set to remain at the club until at least January.

Kasper Schmeichel: Anderlecht are chasing the Denmark goalkeeper after he parted ways with Nice last week.