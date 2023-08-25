Football roundup: Late stop, touchdown lift Grand Ledge to road win

Matthew Pike and Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
·1 min read

GRAND LEDGE 37, HOLLAND WEST OTTAWA 30

HOLLAND — Preston Bohnet had a 2-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds remaining to lift the Comets to a season-opening win in a game that was delayed by storms. Bohnet also had an interception with 1:35 that put Grand Ledge in position for the win.

PORTLAND 33, OVID-ELSIE 6

ELSIE — Tryce Tokar threw for a team-high 98 yards and a touchdown for the Marauders in a season-opening loss to Portland. Clayton Fruchey hauled in five receptions for 72 yards and a score and Javen Belill led the defense with a team-high five tackles for Ovid-Elsie. The game was called at halftime due to lightning.

WAYNE MEMORIAL 34, EASTERN 7

The Zebras picked up their first win since Week 9 of the 2019 season, halting a 25-game losing streak with their win over Eastern.

CORUNNA 40, FOWLERVILLE 0

FOWLER 54, GROSSE POINTE WOODS UNIVERSITY LIGGETT 14

Ryan Czachorski contributed to this story.

