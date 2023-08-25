Football roundup: Late stop, touchdown lift Grand Ledge to road win

GRAND LEDGE 37, HOLLAND WEST OTTAWA 30

HOLLAND — Preston Bohnet had a 2-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds remaining to lift the Comets to a season-opening win in a game that was delayed by storms. Bohnet also had an interception with 1:35 that put Grand Ledge in position for the win.

Two yard TD run by Preston Bohnet, who had the interception at the other end. Grand Ledge 37, West Ottawa 30, 20 seconds left. @DanDAddona @brian_calloway pic.twitter.com/TeyuGl7wTD — Ryan Czachorski (@czach1r) August 25, 2023

PORTLAND 33, OVID-ELSIE 6

ELSIE — Tryce Tokar threw for a team-high 98 yards and a touchdown for the Marauders in a season-opening loss to Portland. Clayton Fruchey hauled in five receptions for 72 yards and a score and Javen Belill led the defense with a team-high five tackles for Ovid-Elsie. The game was called at halftime due to lightning.

WAYNE MEMORIAL 34, EASTERN 7

The Zebras picked up their first win since Week 9 of the 2019 season, halting a 25-game losing streak with their win over Eastern.

CORUNNA 40, FOWLERVILLE 0

FOWLER 54, GROSSE POINTE WOODS UNIVERSITY LIGGETT 14

Ryan Czachorski contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Football roundup: Grand Ledge edges Holland West Ottawa