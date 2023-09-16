Football roundup: St. Johns edges Fowlerville, Portland St. Patrick wins in OT

ST. JOHNS 26, FOWLERVILLE 23

FOWLERVILLE — The Redwings hit a 24-yard field goal and then forced a fumble on defense to secure the CAAC Red road win over Fowlerville (1-3, 0-2). Mark Bendele led all rushers with 115 yards and a touchdown, Brody Dush threw for 120 yards and two total touchdowns and Jacob Gregg forced a fumble for St. Johns (2-2, 1-1).

EAST LANSING 40, DeWITT 34

DEWITT — Ben Fletcher threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans picked up a CAAC Blue victory over the Panthers. East Lansing (2-2, 2-0) scored 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to break a 14-14 tie and never trailed again. The Trojans, who won their second straight, extended their lead to 40-21 on an Isaiah Armstrong 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter before holding off DeWitt (1-2, 0-1). Dwataye Sams Jr. ran for 126 yards and two TDs and had a receiving score, while Owen Fortman and Dontaveus Royals each had touchdown receptions for East Lansing. Armstrong added a 24-yard field. Elliott Larner had three touchdown runs and threw a touchdown pass to Abram Larner for DeWitt.

HOLT 42, OKEMOS 6

OKEMOS — LaDon Hatcher led all rushers with 240 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Rams to a CAAC Blue road win over Okemos (0-4, 0-2). Antoinne Smith picked up 42 yards rushing and a touchdown, Cooper Benson and Noah Parks each punched in a rushing score and Aaron Czewski led the defense with six tackles for Holt (2-2, 1-1).

FOWLER 51, BATH 0

FOWLER — Jacob Halfmann went 11 for 14 passing with 348 yards and five touchdowns to propel the Division 8 No. 3-ranked Eagles to a CMAC victory over Bath (2-2, 0-2). Carter Lance hauled in four receptions for 95 yards with two touchdowns and made a 42-yard field goal. Zach Halfmann grabbed three receptions for 85 yards and two scores, Ben Kohagen added 99 yards receiving and a touchdown and Trevor Spicer led the defense with 7.5 tackles for Fowler (4-0, 2-0). JV score: Fowler d. Bath

PORTLAND 59, LAKEWOOD 0

PORTLAND — Dominic Novara threw for 120 yards and connected with Evan Gross for a pair of touchdowns while helping the Raiders (4-0, 3-0) roll to a CAAC White victory over Lakewood (0-4, 0-3). Caden Thelen, Conner Kazamer, Conner Thelen, Kayden Dickerson, Caden Lockwood and Isaac Kramer ran for TDs for Portland, which led 43-0 at the intermission. Caiden Dickerson had a safety and a fumble recovery and Kazamer had an interception for Portland.

HASLETT 52, EASTERN 0

HASLETT — Nakai Amachree ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score to lead the Vikings to a CAAC Red win over Eastern (0-4, 0-2). Korey Amachree picked up 68 yards rushing and a score to go with a receiving touchdown, Erik Lardie threw for 62 yards and a score, Derrick Walker and Carter Gerard each pulled down a receiving touchdown for Haslett (3-1, 2-0).

LANSING CATHOLIC 42, EATON RAPIDS 6

Alex Fernandez threw for 207 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars (2-2, 1-2) in their CAAC White victory over Eaton Rapids (1-3, 1-2). Braden Rabideau had five catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns for Lansing Catholic, which built a 35-0 advantage in the opening half. Lucas Payne threw for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 52, DANSVILLE 6

WESTPHALIA — Brayton Thelen ran for a team-high 147 yards and notched three touchdowns to push the Pirates to a home CMAC victory over Dansville. Grant Pohl tallied 54 rushing yards and a score and pulled down a receiving touchdown and Gabe Miller tacked on a rushing touchdown for Pewamo-Westphalia (3-1, 3-0). Trent Ackerson threw for 111 yards and a touchdown and Kade Bristle picked up four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (0-4, 0-2).

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 30, MORRICE 24 (OT)

MORRICE — The Shamrocks scored 14-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and Brady Leonard punched in the game-winning rushing score to pick up the MSAC win over Morrice (2-2, 1-1). Leonard threw for 118 yards, ran for 66 yards and scored four total touchdowns and Charlie Thelen pulled down a receiving score for Portland St. Patrick (3-1, 2-1).

ITHACA 56, ST. LOUIS 0

Nathan Mikesell had seven carries for 150 yards and four touchdowns for the Division 8 No. 2-ranked Yellowjackets in their TVC White victory over St. Louis. Jackson Conn added 105 yards passing and two touchdowns and ran for a TD for Ithaca (4-0, 2-0). Noah Risner and Ryley White each had receiving touchdowns for the Yellowjackets.

PERRY 42, WHITMORE LAKE 12

WHITMORE LAKE — Quarterback Austin Poirier threw for 123 yards and ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Ramblers to a road victory over Whitmore Lake (0-4). Cameron Doody led the defense with a team-high 10 tackles. JV score: Saranac d. Perry

HART 54, STOCKBRIDGE 41

Jalen Rogozinski threw for 455 yards and six touchdowns for the Panthers (1-3) in their loss. Drew Robinson had 160 yards receiving and two touchdowns and Brock Rochow added 120 yards through the air and two TD grabs for Stockbridge.

MAPLE VALLEY 50, CONCORD 32

VERMONTVILLE — Andrew Shepherd tallied a game-high 198 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns to help guide the Lions to a Tri River win over Concord (2-2, 1-1). Jakeb McDonald threw for a score and punched in a rushing touchdown, Evan Bradenburg ran for 98 yards and a touchdown and Callan Hoefler grabbed a receiving score for Maple Valley (4-0, 1-0).

MONTROSE 29, OVID-ELSIE 22

ELSIE — Tryce Tokar ran for 126 yards and touchdown and threw for 55 yards and a score as the Marauders fell just short in a MMAC home loss to Montrose (4-0, 3-0). Carter Kelley picked up 68 yards rushing and a touchdown and Jamison Custer hauled in a receiving score for Ovid-Elsie (2-2, 2-1).

MICHIGAN CENTER 49, LESLIE 21

Jayden Colby threw for 206 yards and a touchdown and ran for 104 yards and two scores to lead the Blackhawks in their Cascades Conference loss. Colby added a team-best seven tackles, while Hunter Coltrain had five tackles and a fumble recovery for Leslie (2-2, 0-1).

GRAND LEDGE 21, WAVERLY 20 (OT)

EVERETT 42, KALAMAZOO LOY NORRIX 0

CORUNNA 56, OWOSSO 7

SARANAC 32, GALENA (ILL.) 20

CHESANING 21, LAINGSBURG 3

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 45, MERRILL 30

BAY CITY JOHN GLENN 25, ALMA 7

FULTON 2, VESTABURG 0, FORFEIT

