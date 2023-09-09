Football roundup: Pine Plains earns 'encouraging' win, plus other local scores

Kaleb Chapman ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown to Joe Ramirez, leading the Pine Plains/Rhinebeck football team in a 33-0 win over Tri-Valley.

A thunderstorm forced several local games to be delayed or cancelled Friday night, including Franklin D. Roosevelt versus Marlboro and Rondout Valley versus Pawling, both of which were halted and won't be resumed.

Pine Plains' home game was among the few contests that wasn't significantly impacted by the weather.

John Macri ran for 101 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown, helping the rebuilding Bombers win their season opener against the defending eight-man league champions. Chris Macri rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown.

"This is a huge confidence-booster for a bunch of kids who are in new positions this year," coach Rob Scott said. "We've got a new quarterback and two new running backs, so we didn't know how the skill positions would perform early on. So, it was encouraging to see this happen."

Pine Plains/Rhinebeck totaled 330 rushing yards behind an experienced offensive line of Josh Dolansky, Noah Curtis and Jason Henry.

John Macri made eight tackles, Joe DiCarlo had seven tackles and Tyler Beckingham had an interception for the Bombers.

Arlington 34, Scarsdale 10

Spackenkill 34, Dover 8

Saturday

O'Neill at Red Hook, 1 p.m.

New Paltz at Saugerties, 1 p.m.

Millbrook/Webutuck at Eldred, 1 p.m.

Poughkeepsie at Haldane, 1:30 p.m.

John Jay-East Fishkill at Ossining, 1:30 p.m.

Roy C. Ketcham at Mount Vernon, 1:30 p.m.

Beacon at Port Jervis, 2 p.m.

Pine Bush at Our Lady of Lourdes, 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Football roundup: Pine Plains, Arlington and Spackenkill win big