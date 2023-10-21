Football roundup: Mason, Portland, Ithaca finish regular season unbeaten

MASON 49, FENTON 20

FENTON — Cason Carswell completed 18 of 23 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Division 3 top-ranked Bulldogs wrap up the regular season unbeaten for the fourth time in the last five years. Kaleb Parrish blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, had two TD receptions and added 12 tackles for Mason (9-0). Tyler Baker had 88 yard receiving and an interception, Derek Badgley had 74 yards receiving and a TD and AJ Martel ran for 55 yards and a touchdown and added an interception for the Bulldogs.

PORTLAND 43, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0

PORTLAND — Dominic Novara completed all eight of his pass attempts for 209 yards and three touchdowns for the Division 4 No. 2-ranked Raiders in their nonleague win. The victory helped Portland wrap up its first perfect regular season since 2018. Christopher Battley had four catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Gross had 70 yards receiving and TD and Connor Thelen had two rushing scores for Portland (9-0).

ITHACA 49, SHEPHERD 0

Jackson Conn threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown while helping the Division 8 No. 2-ranked Yellowjackets complete the regular season undefeated. Noah Risner and Nathan Mikesell added touchdown runs for Ithaca (9-0). Owen Mikula led the Yellowjacket receivers with 95 yards and a touchdown.

SEXTON 40, EASTERN 0

Joseph Pizzo completed 7 of 7 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score in the J-Dubbs' victory over city rival Eastern. Jeffrey Hudon had a punt return for a touchdown, while Devon Hodges-Smith and Josiah Stewart had receiving TDs for Sexton (8-1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 41, LANSING CATHOLIC 6

WESTPHALIA — Dylan May picked up 143 yards rushing and three touchdowns to help guide the Pirates to a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic in the regular season finale. Brayton Thelen led all rushers with 169 yards and a touchdown and Gabe Miller tacked on a rushing score for Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1). Alex Fernandez tallied a team-high 53 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Cougars (3-6).

HASLETT 18, JACKSON 8

HASLETT — Nakai Amachree finished with 142 yards rushing, 31 yards passing and two total touchdowns to propel the Vikings to a nonleague victory over Jackson (4-5). Kory Amachree picked up 47 yards rushing and 31 yards receiving and a score, Dawson Dabler notched a team-high seven tackles and Will King hit a 25-yard field goal for Haslett (6-3).

DeWITT 43, WAVERLY 13

DeWITT — Quarterback Elliot Larner threw for 62 yards and ran for 57 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers in a CAAC Blue win. Abram Larner ran for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown, Robert Little picked up 64 yards rushing and Traverse Moore and Rece Baker each tacked on a rushing score for DeWitt (6-2, 5-1). Deunte Phifer threw for 104 yards with two total touchdowns and Evan Walker hauled in a receiving score for the Warriors (2-7, 2-4).

FOWLER 40, MCBAIN 0

FOWLER — Nolan Stump led the Eagles with a team-high 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a nonleague win over McBain (5-4). Zach Halfmann ran for 76 yards and a touchdown, Jacob Halfmann threw for 76 yards and a score and Trevor Spicer led the defense with nine tackles for Fowler (8-1). JV score: McBain d. Fowler

FULTON 36, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 28

MIDDLETON — Tanner Villalobos led all rushers with 224 yards and a touchdown to push the Pirates to a nonleague win over 8-player Division 4 No. 4-ranked Carson City-Crystal (8-1). Peyton Reynolds added 106 yards and scored three touchdowns and Maxi Klemm tacked on 65 yards rushing and a score for Fulton (6-3).

LESLIE 59, HOMER 8

Jayden Colby had a big all-around night while helping the Blackhawks (4-5) improve their playoff chances with a win over Homer. Colby had 10 carries for 114 yards and a TD, threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns, returned an interception for a score and had 62 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to lead Leslie. Jack Fossitt had 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Blackhawks.

STOCKBRIDGE 40, DANSVILLE 0

Drew Robinson had 150 yard receiving and three scores and added a rushing TD to lead the Panthers in their victory over Dansville. Jalen Rogozinski threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns and Zac Rogozinski had a 15-yard punt return for a touchdown for Stockbridge.

OVID-ELSIE 28, STANDISH-STERLING 27

ELSIE — Down 14 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Marauders stormed back for the nonleague home victory over Standish-Sterling (4-5). Tryce Tokar threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns, Jamison Custer hauled in 58 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Clayton Fruchey grabbed eight receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown and Michael Bancroft pulled down the game-tying touchdown for Ovid-Elsie (5-4).

GOODRICH 26, WILLIAMSTON 15

WILLIAMSTON — Noah Dunckel had 88 yards rushing and a touchdown and threw for a score for the Hornets in their nonleague loss to Division 4 state-ranked Goodrich (8-1). Zach Cribbs threw for 80 yards and ran for 62 yards and Miles Keener hauled in three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown for Williamston (6-3).

MARTIN 40, MAPLE VALLEY 22

VERMONTVILLE — Ayden Wilkes threw for 138 yards and a touchdown and punched in a rushing score for the Lions in a nonleague defeat to Martin (7-2). Jackson Burpee hauled in six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown and Evan Brandenburg ran back an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown for Maple Valley (7-2).

ST. JOHNS 28, ALPENA 13

ANN ARBOR HURON 35, HOLT 0

BATH 28, PERRY 7

BIG RAPIDS 55, ALMA 13

CORUNNA 31, ARMADA 7

CLIO 46, EATON RAPIDS 6

ESSEXVILLE GARBER 30, LAINGSBURG 7

FOWLERVILLE 29, CHARLOTTE 20

EVERETT 42, OKEMOS 0

RICHLAND GULL LAKE 42, OLIVET 7

RIVERVIEW GABRIEL RICHARD 28, OWOSSO 14

SARANAC 53, WYOMING KELLOGGSVILLE 8

MAYVILLE 66, ASHLEY 14

MERRILL 46, WEBBERVILLE 14

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Football roundup: Mason, Portland, Ithaca finish undefeated