Football roundup: Marine City's late comeback falls short in district final

Here are the results from Friday's high school football playoff games in the Blue Water Area.

Division 4: Harper Woods 50, Marysville 0

Nothing went right for the Vikings, who were shutout for the third time this season and finished with an 8-3 record.

Division 5: Macomb Lutheran North 40, Marine City 38

Despite a 23-point fourth quarter, the Mariners' comeback attempt fell short.

Lyncoln Osterland finished 6-of-10 passing for 45 yards and one touchdown, as Marine City ended the season at 9-2.

Cameron Milewski rushed for 99 yards and one touchdown, while Owen Jacobs added 22 yards and two scores on seven carries.

The Mariners' rushing attack was led by Paul Muscat, who totaled 105 yards on nine attempts.

Division 8: Clarkston Everest 19, Cardinal Mooney 14

The Cardinals led 14-13 after three quarters but couldn't hold on in the fourth. Cardinal Mooney finished the season at 5-6.

