Football roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines' big play enough to stun YME Sting

Oct. 18—GRANITE FALLS — By the thinnest of margins, the MACCRAY football locked up a victory in its regular-season finale.

The Wolverines beat host Yellow Medicine East 7-6 in a Southwest North District Week 8 matchup Wednesday at YME High School.

With 1 minute, 14 seconds before halftime, MACCRAY's aerial game came up with the decisive big play. Quarterback Michael Thein reared back and hit Blake Grimsley deep for a 69-yard touchdown reception. Juan Del Bosque followed up with an extra point to put the Wolverines ahead 7-0 at the break.

Thein, a senior, finished the game 8 of 15 passing for 152 yards. Grimsley, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, had two catches for 67 yards. Riley Roskens finished with three catches and 42 yards.

While MACCRAY used the big play to get on the scoreboard, YME grinded its way to its first touchdown. Starting at 9:56 of the fourth quarter, the Sting chewed up 7:30 on the clock with a 14-play, 54-yard drive. They capped it off with a 15-yard TD pass from senior QB Andrew Flaten to senior tight end Connor Fagen. YME missed the extra point, putting the score at 7-6.

YME ran for 210 yards on 47 carries. Paving the way was sophomore Brady Dahlager with 144 yards on 22 attempts.

The Sting had one more chance after forcing the Wolverines into a three-and-out on the next drive. But, MACCRAY's defense came through with a Jack Miller sack and a game-clinching interception by Wyatt Swenson with 1:20 to play.

The Wolverines finish the regular season at 3-5 while the Sting go 2-6. Both teams await seeding for Section 5A, which will be announced on Thursday.

BOLD's defense shut down Canby's rushing game with negative-one yard on 26 carries as the Warriors got the win at Olivia.

Tate Sheehan led BOLD's defense with 10 total tackles (six solo), followed by five from Austin Kiecker. The Warriors also had three sacks, coming from Carson Serbus, Jaden Zuhlsdorf and Owen Flann.

On offense, Hudson Vosika finished with three total touchdowns, with rushing TDs of 15 and 21 yards and a 30-yard reception. Jack Gross added two touchdown runs, including from 62 yards to open the scoring. Austin Kiecker added a 72-yard TD run in the third quarter.

The Warriors finished with 274 rushing yards. Kiecker led the way with 130 yards on 10 carries.

Top-ranked (Class A) Minneota capped off an undefeated regular season with a win over Dawson-Boyd at R.B Clay Field in Dawson.

The Blackjacks' lone score came in the second quarter on a 28-yard pass from Brayson Boike to Grayson Olson. Along with the completion, Boike had six catches for 55 yards. He also led the team with eight total tackles (five solo).