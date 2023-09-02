Football Roundup: Who looked good in Week 3

RIDGEWAY — After being shutout 32-0 last week at home against Elgin to open Northwest Central Conference play, Ridgedale bounced back for a road victory at Ridgemont Friday night.

Brayden Townsend led the Rockets (2-1, 1-1), throwing three touchdown passes to Nathan Thiel, Logan Rasnick and J.J. Slaughterback, plus ran in a touchdown. Ashton Fosnaugh also ran in a score for Ridgedale. The Golden Gophers fall to 1-2, 1-1.

Highland 50, Crestview 26

The Scots (3-0) got 309 rushing yards from Dane Nauman on just 16 carries and he scored four times. Kolton Stover was 6-for-15 passing for 108 yards and a TD pass to Kadyn Reichenbach who finished with three receptions for 97 yards.

Highland's Sam Hernandez scored twice with one being a 70-yard kickoff return, while Hayden Kline ran back a 70-yard punt. The Scots, who led 24-0 at halftime, forced five turnovers and Ladon Hayes played his third straight game with at least 10 tackles.

Elgin 59, North Baltimore 0

For the third week in a row, the Comets (3-0, 2-0) have not allowed any points. Elgin won the NWCC game played at North Baltimore's (1-2, 0-2) grand opening of its new $4 million athletic complex and football field.

Ronnie Newman scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 84 yards, while Kaiden Luikart returned an interception for a TD, and Stephen Castillo-Carey scored twice to pace the Comets.

Pleasant 43, Whitehall-Yearling 13

The Spartans (2-1) led 13-0 in the second quarter and quickly closed out to a 27-6 lead by halftime. No other details were made available.

Cardington 36, Bucyrus 28

The Pirates snapped a nine-game losing skid with this road victory against winless Bucyrus. Cardington (1-2) got 195 yards on the ground on 23 carries, plus a touchdown, while Journey Williamson was 9 of 19 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Denton Garrison only made two receptions but both were for TDs totaling 63 yards. Merek McClure caught another score.

Mount Gilead 22, Grove City Christian 0

The Indians (2-1) got after it on defense, holding the hosts to just 137 total yards. On offense, Cole Fricke ran 18 times for 124 yards and was 4 of 7 passing for 43 yards. Mason Barnum had 14 tries for 81 yards, and Eliot Jones and Carson Trainer scored TDs as well.

"Tremendous, selfless team victory tonight," MG coach Mike Reid said. "The boys up front offensively controlled the line of scrimmage, the tempo and the ball in general. Four different guys carried the ball for us and did a great job. Getting 300 rushing yards is huge. The defense really came to work as well. Their offense is explosive and we were pretty disciplined in our assignments in limiting them to 137 yards and a shutout. If they don't score, they don't win."

Zane Trace 17, North Union 14

The Pioneers kicked a fourth quarter field goal to win it. Zane Trace ran for 189 yards in the game and 249 total yards.

North Union's (1-2) Carter Skaggs passed for 141 yards on 12 of 22 throwing as Nolan Draper made four catches for 60 yards and Tyler Krebehenne caught five for 50 yards. Draper had an interception, and Krebehenne led with 11 tackles.

Mapleton 40, Northmor 33

Northmor led 33-32 into the fourth quarter, but the Mounties came from behind late to win it.

Carson Campbell paced the Golden Knights (2-1) with 213 ground yards and three touchdowns, while A.J. Bower was 7 of 19 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Bo Landin was his top target with four receptions for 96 yards, and Paul Cramer intercepted a pass.

Marion Star Football Player of Week 3 Poll, vote:

● Marion Harding's Alex Stokes accounted for four touchdowns, passing for 185 yards and running for 99 more in a win over Newark.

● Cardington's Wyatt Denney ran for 195 yards and a touchdown in a win over Bucyrus.

● Ridgedale's Brayden Townsend threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in a win over Ridgemont.

● Highland's Dane Nauman ran for 309 yards on just 16 carries and scored four touchdowns in a win over Crestview.

● Northmor's Carson Campbell rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns in late loss to Mapleton.

● Voting continues through early Tuesday morning at MarionStar.com and its app.

