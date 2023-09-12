FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Logan routs Tech in possible final meeting

Sep. 11—The Logansport football team dominated all three phases in a 48-12 win over Indianapolis Tech on Friday night.

The game was played at the former Broad Ripple High School football field due to Tech's stadium being under construction.

It was possibly Logan's (1-3) final-ever meeting with Tech (0-4) in football as Class 6A Tech is no longer a member of the NCC and is currently an independent. Class 4A Logansport is leaving the NCC for the Hoosier Conference starting next season.

Logan recorded its third straight win in the series. Logan is 8-12-1 all-time against Tech. Coach Mike Johnson improved to 5-3.

Sophomore quarterback Bryson Herr had three touchdown passes in the contest, all to junior tight end Deagan Kitchel. Herr also scored on a QB keeper.

Chris Del Valle made his first start of the season and gave the Berries a boost. The junior fullback had a 35-yard TD run and also blocked a punt that set up a score. Freshman fullback Elliot Baldini added a 1-yard TD run. Freshman backup quarterback Quincy Jackson added a 3-yard TD run in the second half.

Logan led 42-6 at halftime to initiate a running clock for the entire second half.

Johnson told WSAL's Joe Stetz and Dave Packard that the game went how he was hoping it would go.

"We hoped that we could do it. We were uncertain, 0-3, right, they were 0-3. We thought it'd be a good chance for us to be able to do that," Johnson told the radio. "So our guys did respond and played really well in the first half. We played some good defense finally too. We were able to run the ball. We had three touchdown passes, Herr threw them to Kitchel. I thought the offense clicked pretty well, we didn't punt. I don't think they ever did stop us really."

The Berries rushed for 284 yards and passed for 79 yards in a game that was essentially over by halftime. It was a boost of confidence for the team recording a lopsided win in the big city of Indianapolis.

"I told the guys really if you think about it how close are we to being 3-1 or even 2-2," Johnson told WSAL. "We're a 2-point conversion to being 2-2, we're two touchdowns to Peru one of those was a punt return, so we're not as bad as what you think. We're 1-3 but we're a better 1-3 than what it shows."

Logan hosts McCutcheon (1-3) on Friday in the first of three straight games at home.

CASS 44, N. MIAMI 8

Cass celebrated homecoming night with a dominant win at home.

The Kings (2-2, 2-1 TRC) led 38-0 at halftime and had a running clock for the second half. They led 44-0 before the Warriors (0-4, 0-3) got on the board in the fourth quarter.

The Kings made some adjustments after last week's loss to Peru. They moved linebackers Cooper Frey and Wyatt Loos to the defensive line and moved Kolten Young to a starting cornerback spot and Jonny Mack to a starting linebacker spot. Cass coach Clay Mannering told WLHM's Grant Davis and Dirk Tocco that the moves helped some of the bigger linemen stay fresher as he noticed they were tiring in the second halves of games.

"That was really what we were hoping for. Both Wyatt Loos and Cooper Frey are very good linebackers and really all summer Braylen Mayhill had been a linebacker as well. It's great to play them at linebacker but they've got a lot of linemen in their face a lot of times. So we were hoping moving them down to the line of scrimmage we'd be able to change the line of scrimmage and tonight it sure looked like it worked so that was great," Mannering told the radio.

Frey got the Kings on the board on their first play from scrimmage with a 67-yard TD run. He finished with 86 yards and three TDs on nine carries. Trevor Rowe had 76 yards on six attempts which included a 39-yard TD run. Gavin Smith added a 2-yard TD run. Griffin Wolf had a 6-yard TD pass to Luke Sparks in second half.

The Kings also capitalized on four North Miami turnovers.

"They're a better team than what they showed tonight," Mannering told WLHM. "They turned the ball over I don't know how many times in the first half. The weather conditions obviously played a factor. But our guys took advantage pretty much every time and you can't ask for anything more than that. The offensive line blocked extremely well. The backs ran hard. We didn't need to pass a lot. It was going to be hard to pass anyway. But LJ [Hillis] did a great job directing the offense. That's about all you can ask for on a night like tonight."

Cass travels to Rochester (3-1, 3-0) on Friday.

LAVILLE 38, WINAMAC 6

Class 2A No. 3 LaVille (4-0, 3-0 HNAC) was too much for visiting Winamac (0-4, 0-3).

LaVille had 196 yards rushing and 151 yards passing to Winamac's 132 yards rushing and 35 yards passing.

Maddox Bucinski had 56 yards rushing on eight carries for Winamac. Jadon Jones had 44 yards on eight tries. Addison Allen added an 8-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Max Gearhart was 4-of-9 passing for 35 yards. Jayse Bentle had three catches for 24 yards.

Cash Roth had an interception on defense for the Warriors. Ethan Burgess had a fumble recovery. Tucker Fox had 11 tackles and a sack.

LaVille led 14-0 after one quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 after three. The Lancers kicked a 40-yard field goal in the fourth.

Lucas Plummer was 8-of-12 passing for 151 yards and two TDs for the Lancers. Michael Good had three catches for 71 yards and two TDs. Cody Allen had 147 yards rushing and a TD on 15 carries.

Winamac travels to Class A No. 7 North Judson (2-2, 2-1) Friday.

CARROLL 39, DELPHI 0

Carroll overpowered rival Delphi in Flora for its third straight Bacon Bowl win.

The Class A No. 3-ranked Cougars took a 19-0 lead into halftime and maintained control the rest of the way. They finished with their third shutout win in four games.

The Cougars improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Oracles dropped to 0-4 and 0-2.

Next up for Carroll is a key HHC game at Eastern next Friday. Carroll, Eastern, Clinton Prairie and Sheridan are tied for the league lead.