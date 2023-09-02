Football roundup: KMS grinds past Wadena-Deer Creek, 27-6

Sep. 1—MURDOCK — Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's running game proved successful as the Fighting Saints cruised late to defeat Wadena-Deer Creek in its season-opener on Friday.

KMS ran 44 times for 296 yards en route to a 27-6 victory over the Wolverines. Jett Olson led the Fighting Saints' ground-and-pound scheme.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior running back ran for 230 yards on 21 carries. Olson broke loose for a 94-yard rushing touchdown that gave KMS its first lead of the game at 13-6 with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining in the first half.

"Jett Olson had a monster game for us," KMS head coach Jason Fernholz said. "Those guys (the offensive line) were bullying their defensive line. I thought they did really well blocking tonight."

The Fighting Saints held the Wolverines to 93 passing yards and 15 rushing yards. About half of those yards through the air came on Wadena-Deer Creek's touchdown in the second quarter.

Josiah Kallevig connected with Teshe Loer for a 46-yard catch-and-run that gave the Wolverines their only lead of the game at 6-0 with 10:38 remaining in the first half.

"We had a lot of good efforts and it was fun to see," Fernholz said. "Getting a win against a quality 2A opponent will hopefully build us confidence throughout the year."

KMS got its first touchdown on a 4th-and-10 play with 4:03 to play in the first half.

An early snap by KMS center Aaron Jones caught quarterback Jared Cortez off guard and the ball sneaked behind him. But Cortez quickly gathered it and launched it to 6-4 senior tight end Logan Duke for a 14-yard touchdown.

Hunter Kallstrom later ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Cortez found Carter Auspos for a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Auspos leaped to break the plane with under four minutes remaining in the game to give the Fighting Saints their 27-6 lead.

KMS travels to Benson at 7 p.m. Friday.

WDC (0-1) 0 6 0 0 — 6

KMS (1-0) 0 13 7 7 — 27

Scoring Plays

WDC — Teshe Loer 46 pass from Josiah Kallevig (pass failed)

KMS — Logan Duke 14 pass from Jared Cortez (run failed)

KMS — Jett Olson 94 run (Luisao Padilla kick)

KMS — Hunter Kallstrom 9 run (Padilla kick)

KMS — Carter Auspos 12 pass from Cortez (Padilla kick)

First downs: 15 ... Penalties: 6-60 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Total: 14-15 ... Passing (Individual and team): Total: 11-23-1 93 ... Receiving: n/a ... Interceptions: n/a ... Fumble recoveries: n/a ... Tackles (solo-assist): n/a ... QB sacks: n/a

First downs: 21 ... Penalties: 5-30 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Jett Olson 21-230, Trey Gunderson 5-26, Hunter Kallstrom 8-22, Jared Cortez 3-16, Conner Auge 5-11. Total: 44-296 ... Passing (Individual and team): Cortez 3-12-0 39 ... Receiving: Logan Duke 1-14, Kallstrom 1-13, Carter Auspos 1-12 ... Interceptions: Luisao Padilla 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles: Kallstrom 5, Olson 4, Gunderson 4, Logan Rudningen 4 ... QB sacks: Kallstrom 1, Aaron Jones 1

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior quarterback Luke Dingmann passed for five touchdowns in the Jaguars' victory over the Flyers at Bagley.

Dingmann completed 13 of 18 passes for 172 yards as BBE grabbed a 34-0 halftime lead.

Luke Illies caught six passes for 79 yards and three TDs and Josh Walstrom had three receptions for 23 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars also rushed 32 times for 184 yards.

BBE plays West Central at 7 p.m. Friday at Barrett.

BBE (1-0) 20 14 12 0 — 46

Bagley (0-1) 0 0 6 8 — 14

Scoring Plays

BBE — Josh Walstrom 8 pass from Luke Dingmann (2-pt conversion failed)

BBE — 10 fumble return (2-pt conversion failed)

BBE — Luke Illies 10 pass from Dingmann (Toby Cebulla run)

BBE — Illies 11 pass from Dingmann (Owen Paulson run)

BBE — Braeden Michels 5 run (2-point conversion failed)

BBE — Walstrom 5 pass from Dingmann (2-point conversion failed)

BBE — Illies 5 pass from Dingmann (2-point conversion failed)

B — 62 run (2-point conversion failed)

B — 3 run (Gage Gray run)

First downs: 19 ... Penalties: 3-5 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Cebulla 9-56, Michels 7-26-1, Ryan Jensen 1-20, Ethan Mueller 5-16, Carson Savage 2-12, Dingmann 2-6, Aiden Mueller 1-(-3). Total: 32-184 ... Passing (Individual and team): Dingmann 13-18-0 172, A. Mueller 1-1-0 6. Total: 14-19-0 178 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Illies 6-79-3, Cebulla 2-36, Brett DeRoo 2-34, Walstrom 3-23-2, Kameron Hiltner 1-6 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Harley Weber 6 (4 TFL), Owen Paulson 5, DeRoo 4 (1 TFL) ... QB sacks: Odin Jensen 1

First downs: 5 ... Penalties: 2-16 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Mason Erickson 13-8, Gray 1-1, Justus Brtek 2-(-2). Total: 37-130 ... Passing (Individual and team): Brtek 2-4-0 3 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Kenly Gordon 1-2, Ethan Proulx 1-1... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: n/a ... Tackles (solo-assist): Proulx 5-1 (1 TFL), Noah Nelson 5-1, T. Hanse 5, K. Gordon 4-2 ... QB sacks: none

Annandale grabbed a 21-0 halftime lead and held on to beat Litchfield at Annandale.

The Dragons' Garrison Jackman completed 6 of 8 passes for 68 yards. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jack McCann and had a pair of field goals from 28 and 42 yards.

Litchfield takes on St. Cloud Apollo at 7 p.m. Friday at the Eagles' Michie Field.

Litchfield (0-1) 0 0 13 0 — 13

Annandale (1-0) 7 14 0 0 — 21

Scoring Plays

A — Connor Lampi 3 run (kick good)

A — Lampi 63 run (kick good)

A — Thomas Westman 28 pass from Nick Walter (kick good)

L — Garrison Jackman 28 field goal

L — Jackman 42 field goal

L — Jack McCann 24 pass from Jackman (Jackman kick)

First downs: 13 ... Penalties: 1-5 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Brandon Jansky 5-23, Lukas Kuehl 22-140, TJ Christensen 10-22. Total: 40-182 ... Passing (Individual and team): Jackman 6-8-0 68 ... Receiving (Individual and team): #1 3-22, McCann 1-24, Kuehl 1-15, Christensen 1-7 ... Interceptions: Alexander Medina-Lizarraga 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Christensen 1 ... Tackles: Kuehl 10, McCann 7, Christensen 5 ... QB sacks: team 1

First downs: 16 ... Penalties: 3-20 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Total: 34-253 ... Passing (Individual and team): Walter 14-22-1 156 ... Receiving (Individual and team): n/a ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: team 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): n/a... QB sacks: n/a

Red Rock Central scored two second-half touchdowns to beat Renville County West at Danube.

Both touchdowns came on fourth-down plays for the Falcons.

Carter Therkilsen rushed 27 times for 198 yards and a TD for RRC.

Trailing 7-0, RCW closed the gap to 7-6 when Jason Jansen caught a 28-yard TD pass from Austin Rice. The two-point conversion failed.

RCW plays at Edgerton at 7 p.m. Friday.

RRC (1-0) 0 0 7 6 — 13

RCW (0-1) 0 0 0 6 — 6

Scoring Plays

RRC — Jake Jackson 10 pass from Isaac Simonson (Quintyn Vold kick)

RCW — Jasen Jansen 28 pass from Austin Rice (2 pt failed)

RRC — Carter Therkilsen 17 run (2 pt failed)

First downs: 14 ... Penalties: 7-34 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Therkilsen 27-198, Abraham Stavnes 5-10. Total: 37-200 ... Passing (Individual and team): Simonson 10-22-2 94 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Jayden Lang 5-55, Jake Jackson 3-29, Quintyn Vold 1-12, Therkilsen 1-(-2) ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Landon Kuehl 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Blake Paplow 5-3, Lang 5-1, Austin Imker 3-3 ... QB sacks: Paplow 1, Kuehl 1

First downs: 11 ... Penalties: 3-20 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Jasen Jansen 19-103, Jack Wertish 2-17, Javin Mungai 3-4, Austin Rice 6-4. Total: 32-114 ... Passing (Individual and team): Rice 8-16-0 59 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Jansen 2-26, Wertish 2-17, Joe Valdovinos 3-15, Jeremy Walton 1-1 ... Interceptions: Wertish 1, Rice 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): Jansen 8-3, Wertish 6-2, Tucker Fredeen 5-2, Mungai 3-3, Walton 3-2, Valdovinos 2-2, Jacob Savig 2-2 ... QB sacks: none

Sleepy Eye went to Granite Falls and exited town with a win over the Yellow Medicine East Sting.

YME next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Minneota.

YME (0-1) 8 0 0 6 — 14

Sleepy Eye (1-0) 14 12 0 8 — 34

Scoring Plays

YME — Brady Dahlager 18 pass from Andrew Flaten (Brady Dahlager run)

SE — Jon Petermann 19 run (2 pt failed)

SE — Cody Schultz 4 run (Schultz run)

SE — Austin Uecker 89 interception (2 pt failed)

SE — Talan Helget 33 pass from Caden Evers (2 pt failed)

SE — Helget 4 pass from Evers (Wyatt Pollard run)

YME — 1 run (kick failed)

First downs: 11 ... Penalties: 4-37 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Brady Dahlager 11-36, Andrew Flaten 17-5, Moises Hidalgo 4-3, Owen Cherveny 3-(-2). Total: 35-42 ... Passing (Individual and team): Flatten 6-10-1 75 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Dahlager 2-43, Connor Fagen 2-19, Adam Stengel 1-9, Jacob Peterson 1-4. Total: 6-75 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): Cherveny 6-1, Jacob Ullrich 3-2, Peterson 1-3, Fagen 1-2, Flatten 2-0, Maxwell Bennett 2-0, Drew Monson 2-0 ... QB sacks: none

Stats not available

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City amassed 376 yards of offense on 51 plays and held host Maple Lake to 118 yards on 41 plays.

Jevon Williams rushed 17 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 50 yards and a TD. Casey Struthers rushed twice for 39 yards and a TD.

Kyler Pickle ran 12 times for 71 yards and completed 7 of 12 passes for 120 yards and two TDs, including one to Isaiah Renne, who had two receptions for 66 yards.

ACGC has its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday against Browerville/Eagle Valley at Grove City.

ACGC (1-0) 8 0 8 14 — 30

Maple Lake (0-1) 0 0 0 8 — 8

First downs: 21 ... Penalties: 0-0 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Jevon Williams 17-107-1, Kyler Pickle 12-71, Casey Struthers 2-39-1, Cameron Giese 2-16, Brady Straumann 6-16. Total: 40-256 ... Passing (Individual and team): Pickle 7-12-1 120 ... Receiving: Isaiah Renne 2-66-1, Williams 4-50-1, Geise 1-4 ... Interceptions: Jaxon Listerud 1 ... Fumble recoveries: n/a ... Tackles (solo-assist): Renne 7-8 (1 TFL), Williams 5-7 (1 TFL) ... QB sacks: Ethan Whitcomb 1, Joseph Sherwood 1, Riley Johnson 1

First downs: 7 ... Penalties: 7-49 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Joseph Gendreau 4-27, Luke Goelz 7-16, Landon Salmela 3-2. Total: 26-84 ... Passing (Individual and team): Goelz 1-7-1 34 ... Receiving: Salmela 1-34-1 ... Interceptions: Nathan Zander 1 ... Fumble recoveries: n/a ... Tackles (solo-assist): Goelz 6-3, Gendreau 4-3 ... QB sacks: none

Mahnomen/Waubun rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries and held host Benson to 19 yards of total offense in the victory.

The Braves are host to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7 p.m. Friday at Brock Field.

M/W (1-0) 6 14 13 0 — 33

Benson (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First downs: 17 ... Penalties: 1-5 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Total: 45-316-4 ... Passing (Individual and team): Total: 3-9-0 43 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Total: 3-43-1 ... Interceptions: n/a ... Fumble recoveries: n/a ... Tackles (solo-assist): n/a ... QB sacks: n/a

First downs: 2 ... Penalties: 2-5 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Total: 23-13 ... Passing (Individual and team): Total: 1-2-0 6 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Total: 1-6 ... Interceptions: n/a ... Fumble recoveries: n/a ... Tackles (solo-assist): n/a ... QB sacks: n/a

Morris/Chokio-Alberta picked off two passes and had 20 first downs on 66 plays to beat Minnewaska at Glenwood.

One of the Tigers' touchdowns was a 97-yard interception return in the first quarter.

Minnewaska had 244 total yards, including 162 rushing.

The Lakers play at 7 p.m. Friday at Sauk Centre.

Morris/CA (1-0) 6 19 7 6 — 38

Minnewaska (0-1) 2 0 0 12 — 14

First downs: 20 ... Penalties: 4-25 ... Rushing (Individual and team): n/a ... Passing (Individual and team): n/a ... Receiving: n/a ... Interceptions: n/a ... Fumble recoveries: n/a ... Tackles (solo-assist): n/a ... QB sacks: n/a

First downs: 12 ... Penalties: 2-10 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Total: 37-162-1 ... Passing (Individual and team): Total: 5-16-2 82 ... Receiving: Total: 5-82-1 ... Interceptions: n/a ... Fumble recoveries: n/a ... Tackles (solo-assist): n/a ... QB sacks: n/a