Football roundup: John Jay, Pawling and Pine Plains score dominant wins in Week 2

Brady Feliciotto threw for 210 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a score to lead the John Jay-East Fishkill football team in a 48-6 win over White Plains on Thursday.

Vinny Angioletti and Nate Johnson each had two touchdown receptions, and Noah Croutch scored a touchdown and had three touchbacks on kickoffs for the Patriots (3-0). Caleb Clamser ran for a touchdown, and Cruz Calcagni and Brandon Dellapia each had an interception. Evan Rossi made seven tackles and defensive tackle Dom Ricciardi had a sack and two tackles for loss.

John Jay hosts defending Section 1 Class AA champion Carmel at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pawling 42, Onteora 24 : Brett Clowry and Matt Pfister each scored two touchdowns to lead the Tigers (1-0). Zeke Bernal and Marc Kuhlmann each added a touchdown for Pawling, which led 42-8 at halftime.

Pine Plains/Rhinebeck 25, Ellenville 8 : Kaleb Chapman threw a touchdown and rushed for 166 yards and three scores to lead the Bombers (2-0). John Macri ran for 101 yards and caught 67-yard touchdown. Joey DiCarlo had nine tackles and a fumble recovery, and Chapman had an interception. Macri made nine tackles, Josh Dolansky had eight, and Brett Short and Jack Melious each recovered a fumble.

Highland 41, Dover 11 : Joshua Bishop had two touchdown receptions and returned an interception for a score, in addition to kicking four extra points, to lead the Huskies. James Gescheidle scored two touchdowns, including a 65-yard run that gave Highland a 13-3 lead in the first quarter. Connor Gemmell and Nicholas Forzano each threw a touchdown for the Huskies (2-1). Dover's Logan Morris had a 12-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion.

Rondout Valley 46, Millbrook/Webutuck 26: Santino Quattrociocchi ran for 139 yards and scored twice, including a kickoff return touchdown, for the Blazers. Ryan Craven rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Rob Smith made seven tackles for Millbrook (0-2). "We're young and inexperienced, but there were some positive things that we can build on," said Blazers coach Lou Portaro, whose team is competing for the first time since 2019. "It's nice to have football back here after four years, and our team is gradually improving."

Other scores

Marlboro 55, New Paltz 0

Roosevelt 27, O'Neill 7

Chester 34, Spackenkill 31

Monroe-Woodbury 24, Our Lady of Lourdes 20

Saugerties 21, Red Hook 7

Burke Catholic at Beacon

Scarsdale at Ketcham

