Football roundup: Howell loses defensive battle, Pinckney receiver sets record

Howell started its fourth different quarterback this football season, and the initial reviews were promising.

Senior Brandon Hamilton led the Highlanders on a long touchdown drive to start the game, but Howell didn’t score again Friday night in a 14-6 loss to Novi.

Hamilton, a wide receiver and cornerback, started in place of freshman Palmer VanDeven, who had been sick all week. Junior Justin Jones started the season opener and sophomore Preston Barb started the following week after Jones was injured.

VanDeven had been starting since the third game.

Hamilton attempted only one pass, completing it for eight yards to running back Ethan Keider. Like his predecessors under center, Hamilton’s main job was to hand off the ball to one of Howell’s three running backs.

On the first possession of the game, the Highlanders grinded out a 16-play, 72-yard drive that consumed 10 minutes, 42 seconds. Aiden Horvath capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, but the extra point failed.

The Highlanders kept a potent Novi offense off the board until quarterback Caleb Walker scored on a 1-yard run with 8:20 left in the third quarter. David Galligan gave Novi a 7-6 lead with the extra point.

Boden Fernsler provided the Wildcats with insurance by grabbing a 4-yard touchdown pass from Walker with 6:13 left in the game.

Howell did a good job containing Walker, who came into the game with 1,721 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. Walker was 10-for-17 for 132 yards and a touchdown, getting sacked three times. Two of those sacks were by Gavin Nastevski.

What doomed the Highlanders was losing fumbles on three straight possessions in the second half. After having the ball for 19:34 of the first half, Howell had it for only 6:47 after halftime.

Justin Jones ran 21 times for 134 yards to provide the bulk of Howell’s offense.

The Highlanders (2-5) will play their rivalry game for the Little Brown Jug next Friday at Brighton.

Adrian 34, Pinckney 0

It wasn’t the circumstances under which Nolan Carruthers wanted to set a record, but the Pinckney junior receiver did break the Livingston County mark for career catches by grabbing nine passes for 46 yards.

Carruthers has 111 catches in less than two full seasons with two games remaining this year and his senior season ahead of him. Brighton’s Zach Nichols had 105 catches from 2004-05.

The Pirates remain winless, going 1-for-14 on third down and running for only 42 yards on 26 carries. Freshman quarterback Jax Raymond was 12-for-26 for 78 yards and an interception.

Adrian’s Sean Parker was 8-for-14 for 166 yards and three touchdowns, also scoring on a run. Antonio Brown ran for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Adrian (6-1) hoped to gain a share of the SEC White championship, but Chelsea won 21-14 over Jackson to clinch the outright title. The Maples will host Fowlerville next Friday.

Fowlerville 28, Lansing Eastern 6

Brendan Ray caught touchdown passes of 20 and 12 yards from Wyatt Soli to lead Fowlerville (2-5).

Blake Juopperi opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and Adam Aeschliman’s 90-yard kickoff return to start the second half gave the Gladiators a 28-0 lead.

Juopperi had 62 yards on seven carries and was in on a team-high eight tackles.

Aeschliman and Justice Wojcik intercepted passes.

Northville 55, Hartland 8

Northville’s Cullen Murphy returned two interceptions for touchdowns in 1 minute, 19 seconds of playing time. He took a pick 47 yards for a score with seven seconds left in the first half, giving Northville a 42-0 lead, then had a 48-yard interception return with 10:48 left in the third quarter.

Gabe Timpa replaced James Butzier at quarterback following the second interception return. The Eagles (2-5) had only one pass completion, a 90-yard catch and run by Jack Lansing on a short pass from Timpa with 1:15 left in the game.

Issac Pace was 16-for-22 for 257 yards and three touchdowns for unbeaten Northville (7-0).

