Football roundup: Hartland gets first win; Pinckney receiver sets record

HARTLAND — Hartland received a badly needed confidence booster heading into back-to-back rivalry football games with a 30-20 victory over Salem Friday night.

The Eagles started the season 0-3 and simply couldn’t afford a loss to a Salem team that has dropped 18 consecutive KLAA West games.

Hartland will travel to Brighton next Friday before hosting Howell one week later.

“The guys have been very tough, doing the work, putting it in and believing in the work,” Hartland coach Thomas Stevenson said. “For them to be rewarded this week with the win is going to set us up for the next couple of weeks playing our big rivals. They were excited to get the win tonight. We’re going to enjoy this one until Sunday.

“We talk about it all the time, just going 1-0 each week. We had a fantastic week of practice, and it showed tonight. We’re going to try to duplicate that next week. It’s always fun to go play at Brighton. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Hartland quarterback James Butzier dives for one of his two touchdown runs during a 30-20 victory over Salem on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Hartland built a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Quarterback James Butzier had two touchdown runs and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Braden Streight. Easton Culver had his second kick return touchdown of the season. Alex Hernandez kicked a field goal.

Hartland had four interceptions, one each by Jacob Ross, Alex Criscuolo, Saleem Jackson and Vinnie Abbey. Nevin Anderer blocked a punt to set up a touchdown.

“We were pitching a shutout until we started rolling guys in late in the game,” Stevenson said. “Special teams looked great, obviously, blocking a kick, a kick return touchdown and we executed a fake punt. We seemed to be clicking on all cylinders. The offense converted third downs, the defense was forcing turnovers. Through three games, we had done that only one time.”

Hartland's Matt Flynn carries the ball during a 30-20 victory over Salem on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

It was Stevenson’s first victory since becoming Hartland’s head coach, although he led the Eagles to a victory over Howell in 2021 as interim coach when Brian Savage had a case of COVID-19.

“The kids made it a special night for me,” Stevenson said. “It was on them. They made me feel very special at the end, so I appreciate all of them.”

Jackson 13, Pinckney 7

Nolan Carruthers

Pinckney junior Nolan Carruthers set a Livingston County record with 16 receptions, good for 181 yards and a touchdown.

He broke the record of 14 set by Hartland’s Greg Matthyssen against Lakeland on Sept. 7, 2007. Carruthers’ total is tied for ninth among records submitted to the MHSAA.

Carruthers had all but one of Pinckney’s catches from freshman quarterback Jax Raymond, who was making his first varsity start. Raymond was 17-for-26 for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Jackson led 11-7 at halftime before tacking on a safety in the second half.

Novi 39, Brighton 21

Caleb Walker was 14-for-24 for 363 yards and six touchdowns to engineer a come-from-behind victory for Novi.

Brighton (1-3) took a 21-12 lead on a 16-yard run by Carter Gregg with 2:36 left in the third quarter before Walker began shredding the Bulldogs’ defense.

Walker threw four touchdown passes in the final 12 minutes and 36 seconds of the game. His 65-yard pass to Boden Fernsler with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter cut Brighton’s lead to 21-19.

Walker then threw touchdown passes of 26 yards to Jaden Vondrasek, 60 yards to Andrew Kummer and 10 yards to Thad Lawler in the fourth quarter.

Fernsler had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Gregg ran for two of Brighton’s three touchdowns. Easton Hardesty caught a 46-yard pass from Grant Hetherton for the other score. Sean O’Keefe had 1.5 sacks and three tackles for losses for the Bulldogs.

St. Johns 26, Fowlerville 23

St. Johns (2-2) kicked a 25-yard field goal in the final minute, then forced a fumble to win a back-and-forth game. Fowlerville had tied the game, 23-23, on a 27-yard field goal by Anderson Berry.

Wyatt Soli threw touchdown passes of 58 and 25 yards to Will Shrader to give Fowlerville a 14-8 lead in the second quarter. After a St. Johns touchdown, Soli’s 1-yard run put the Gladiators up 20-16.

Soli was 8-for-10 for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Shrader caught four passes for 90 yards and two scores. Blake Juopperi ran nine times for 59 yards for the Gladiators (1-3).

