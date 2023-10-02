Football roundup: Gaylord and GSM pick up blowout wins, JoBurg falls to Kalkaska

GAYLORD ― Another week of high school football has come and gone, and we continue to learn more about the Otsego-area teams.

Gaylord and St. Mary both picked up blowout conference victories while Johannesburg-Lewiston was on the wrong side of a blowout of their own.

Here is how week six played out:

Gaylord runs away from Alpena for homecoming victory

When Alpena last visited Gaylord in 2021, the Wildcats left with a 10-7 victory over the Blue Devils.

In the two years since, the two programs have gone in opposite directions.

That showed on Friday, Sept. 29 as Gaylord ran away from Alpena on the night of the school's homecoming game for a 50-6 victory, staying undefeated both overall and in Big North Conference play (6-0 overall, 4-0 BNC).

Senior Caleb Aungst led the team with 191 yards on offense, accounting for 122 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while completing three passes for another 69 yards. He was also one of three Blue Devils to come away with an interception (Isaac Collins, Carter Sitz), part of a stout defensive effort for Gaylord as they held the Wildcats to just a single rushing yard.

Ty Bensinger (84 yards, one TD) and Russell Hush (72 yards, two TDs) also helped Gaylord run game rack up a staggering 418 yards.

Gaylord travels to Escanaba this week for a chance to lock up at least a share of the Big North title.

GSM fights through early miscues, downs Pellston

Gaylord St. Mary battled through some self-inflicted wounds early on in Saturday's Ski Valley Conference matchup with Pellston, but when all was said and done, they left no doubt who the better team was.

Despite racking up over 100 penalty yards in the first half, GSM ended up with 482 total yards of offense on the day as they pulled away from the Hornets for a 66-26 victory, staying unbeaten in SVC play (5-1 overall, 5-0 SVC).

The duo of Daniel Jacobson and Brett Koscielniak was unstoppable for the Snowbirds; Jacobson completed eight passes for 282 yards and five touchdowns while running for another 120 yards and two touchdowns. Koscielniak, meanwhile, caught five passes for 242 yards and three TDs, rushed for 66 yards and a TD and had two interceptions, including a 34-yard pick-six that helped push the game out of reach.

GSM wraps the season with three straight games at home in their new stadium, hosting Whittemore-Prescott next week before matchups with Rudyard and Inland Lakes to end the season.

Kalkaska runs away from JoBurg, ends Cardinals' playoff hopes

Friday's homecoming matchup against Kalkaska served as a measuring stick game for the Cardinals as either result, a win or a loss, would have a major impact on their postseason hopes.

Unfortunately for them, the result seemingly put any hopes they had out of reach.

The Cardinals were outmatched by the Blazers on Friday, Sept. 29, as Kalkaska ran away with a 41-6 victory to hand JoBurg a critical loss in week six.

Now 2-3 overall and only three games left on the schedule, a return to the Division 8 playoffs is unlikely. Still, JoBurg has a lot to play for, including fighting for a better finish in the Northern Michigan Football League-Legacy Divison than in years past (sixth in 2021 and 2022).

Currently fifth in the league at 1-2, pulling off a win in either of their final league matchups with Glen Lake and Mancelona would likely give them their best finish in the league since 2020 while winning both could see them finish as high as third behind league powers East Jordan and Frankfort.

