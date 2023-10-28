FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Cass falls to Seeger; Carroll rolls; Mac's upset bid falls short

Oct. 28—Lewis Cass couldn't overcome a slow start in a sectional loss to Seeger on Friday night at Walton.

The Patriots handed the Kings their first loss of the season at Owens Memorial Field with a 20-16 victory in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game.

Landon Walker took the opening kickoff of the game 81 yards for a score for the Patriots (8-3), who showed no ill effects from their one-hour, 40-minute bus ride from near the Illinois state border.

The Kings (6-5) drove down the field but were stopped four yards short on a fourth-and-6 play at the Seeger 28. The Patriots quickly drove down the field and scored on a nine-yard TD pass from Noah Stephen to Tucker Herndon to take a 14-0 lead with 6:00 left in the first quarter.

The Kings put together a quick scoring drive at the end of the half, needing just 45 seconds to drive 52 yards. They were moving the ball their previous drive before losing a fumble.

But Trevor Rowe scored from four yards out with 39.3 seconds left in the half and he ran in the 2-point conversion to get Cass to within 14-8 at halftime.

The Kings opened the second half with another strong drive. LJ Hillis found Kolten Young for a 16-yard TD pass and Rowe ran in the 2-point conversion to give them a 16-14 lead with 7:14 left.

But the Patriots again had an answer. Hunter Thomas had a 37-yard kickoff return into Cass territory down to the 38. Samuel Clem later scored from three yards out. The 2-point pass fell incomplete but Seeger led 20-16 with 4:37 left in the third.

The Kings drove down the field but on third-and-3 from the Seeger 10-yard line Hillis' pass was intercepted in the end zone by Walker.

The Patriots were driving before Clem was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run play by Jonny Mack and Eli Martin to give the Kings the ball back at their 36 with 4:12 remaining.

The Kings drove into Seeger territory. But Hillis' pass on fourth-and-8 from the 36 fell incomplete with 1:07 remaining. The Cass sideline argued for a pass interference penalty to no avail.

The Kings had two timeouts left but the Patriots were able to run out most of the rest of the clock. They punted down to the Cass 33 with 7.8 seconds left. The Kings had two passes fall incomplete to end the game.

The Kings outgained the Patriots 373-171 in total yardage and had 21 first downs to Seeger's 10. But the Kings couldn't overcome a 3-0 turnover disparity and the big kickoff returns.

Rowe rushed for 156 yards and a TD on 22 carries to lead the Kings. Cooper Frey had 51 yards on 11 carries and added three catches for 25 yards. Mack rushed for 49 yards on nine carries. Hillis was 8-of-19 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Beau Wicker, for the Kokomo Tribune

CARROLL 49, CASTON 6

No. 3-ranked Carroll rolled past Caston 49-6 in a Class A Sectional 43 semifinal at Flora.

Up 7-0 after the first quarter, the Cougars (11-0) scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding 35-0 lead into halftime. Caston (2-9) scored in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

Carroll has not allowed more than eight points in a game all season.

Carroll will visit Tri-Central for the sectional final next week with Carroll looking for its third straight sectional title. The Cougars beat the Trojans 42-0 in an HHC game on Sept. 22.

HEIGHTS 28, MAC 21

Maconaquah built leads of 14-7 and 21-14, but was unable to hold on as No. 5-ranked Hamilton Heights scored twice in the fourth quarter for a 28-21 win in a Class 3A Sectional 28 semifinal at Arcadia.

The Huskies (11-0) scored in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead, but the Braves (7-4) proved ready for the challenge. Quarterback Braxton Birner had TD passes to Desrick Elliott and A.J. Kelly in the second quarter to give the Braves a 14-7 lead. In between the two touchdowns, the Braves had an interception after Heights had moved deep into the red zone.

Heights scored right before halftime to pull even. Maconaquah regained the lead early in the third quarter when Birner connected with Kelly for another TD pass.

After the Huskies scored twice in the fourth quarter for a 28-21 lead, they stopped the Braves on downs with 1:56 left to seal the win.