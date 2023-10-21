Football roundup: Brighton beats Dearborn Fordson, qualifies for state playoffs

DEARBORN — Brighton didn’t take the easy path, by any means, but the Bulldogs are heading back to the state football playoffs.

The Bulldogs clinched a Division 1 postseason berth Friday night with a 27-10 victory at Dearborn Fordson.

Brighton started the season 1-3 and trailed 9-0 to Hartland after one quarter in Week 5. After a three-game winning streak, the Bulldogs could’ve wrapped up a spot in the playoffs in their rivalry game against Howell, but were blown out by a 43-7 score.

That put Brighton in a must-win situation at a tough place for visiting teams to find success.

Brighton will take a 5-4 record into the playoffs. The Bulldogs will learn their first-round opponent Sunday night when the MHSAA reveals the playoff schedule.

“Everyone’s pretty excited about having a chance to qualify,” Brighton coach Brian Lemons said. “Regardless of our record, 4-5 or 5-4, whatever, get in and you’ve got a chance. We had a pretty good schedule this year. We, at times, played really well and other times we played really bad. I’m proud of the kids. They came out tonight and did a really good job.”

Brighton trailed 10-7 at halftime, its touchdown coming on a 28-yard pass from Grant Hetherton to Brayden Platt in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took control of the game in the third quarter, scoring on a 5-yard run by Hetherton and a 22-yard pass from Hetherton to Carter Gregg.

Brighton’s Mason Ditto completed the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Hetherton was 11-for-14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while running 16 times for 42 yards and a score.

Mitch Rucinski had an interception and seven tackles for Brighton.

“Our defense did a really good job tonight,” Lemons said. “They were physical and they ran the ball downhill. Our kids, after last week, answered the call. We put our guys at the point of contact and they took care of business.”

Livonia Franklin 27, Howell 21

Howell took a 15-4 lead into the fourth quarter before Franklin’s Jon J. Anderson scored on two short touchdown runs. Anderson also had a 36-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

The Highlanders had thrown only one touchdown pass all season but sophomore Preston Barb threw two against Franklin, going 7-for-12 for 87 yards. Brody Stack caught his second touchdown pass of the season and Levi Curtin his first.

Brandon Hamilton ran for Howell’s other touchdown.

The Highlanders entered the night with an outside shot of making the playoffs but missed out with a 3-6 record.

“This is a group that really stuck together through a lot of adverse moments,” Howell coach Brian Lewis said. “These guys have really deal with a tough draw of the cards. These guys really battled. The character of the team, the camaraderie, togetherness, all those things are strong in Howell. I really appreciate our seniors for that, for providing great leadership and togetherness through adverse moments.”

Livonia Stevenson 22, Hartland 7

Hartland senior Christian Corona-Beardsley scored his first varsity touchdown to open the scoring. He came into the game with only two carries.

“We were trying to get him in the end zone,” Hartland coach Thomas Stevenson said. “We got him in early, so that was cool.”

That was all the production Hartland’s offense could manage against Stevenson, which scored on a 75-yard return of a blocked field goal by Ar'Jon Thompson and a 34-yard interception return by Aidan Nolan. James Jackson's 30-yard catch produced the Spartans' only offensive touchdown.

The Eagles finished 3-6 in Stevenson’s first season as head coach.

“Making the playoffs, the three-year streak was a pretty cool thing,” Stevenson said. “That was a goal of ours. It kind of hurts to have that streak end. All in all, it was a pretty good first year for what we’re trying to do here. We had a lot of new kids playing at the varsity level. We had a lot of quality experience. The seniors did a good job of showing them the way and teaching them the process. We were in some close games early in the season; you make a play here, a play there and things turn out differently.”

Ann Arbor Pioneer 21, Pinckney 6

Nolan Carruthers caught a touchdown pass from Jax Raymond for Pinckney’s only score. Carruthers had four catches for 34 yards, giving the junior 68 catches for 637 yards this season. His 68 receptions are second in Livingston County history.

The Pirates finished 0-9 for the first time since 2005.

Hayden Beaver caught six passes for 83 yards, Jacob Miner ran 11 times for 57 yards and Raymond went 14-for-33 for 133 yards for Pinckney.

