Football Rewind: This crazy broken hook and ladder play ends Georgia AAA Playoff game

This one may go down as one of the all-time craziest endings to a high school football game in Georgia – or anywhere, for that matter.

Trailing Brookwood (Ga.) by one point with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.) quarterback Lan Sceals threw a pass that got deflected and then caught by wide receiver Boles Middleton, who threw a lateral to Chance Bacon. That began a wild sequence of events that ended with a 75-yard touchdown run by Ethan Johnson. The score won the game for Deerfield-Windsor, who advanced to the state championship.

Watch and see for yourself.

Deerfield-Windsor knocked off Brookwood in the Georgia 3A Semifinals on THE CRAZIEST WALK-OFF LATERAL PLAY OF ALL-TIME!!!! All of the flags were on the defense 😱🤯pic.twitter.com/Gn2zEAGh5W — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 26, 2022

More high school football stories

Super 25 power rankings for Week 14

St. John Bosco ends Mater Dei’s undefeated season

Story originally appeared on High School Sports