Football Rewind: This crazy broken hook and ladder play ends Georgia AAA Playoff game

This crazy broken hook and ladder play ends Georgia AAA Playoff game

This one may go down as one of the all-time craziest endings to a high school football game in Georgia – or anywhere, for that matter.

Trailing Brookwood (Ga.) by one point with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.) quarterback Lan Sceals threw a pass that got deflected and then caught by wide receiver Boles Middleton, who threw a lateral to Chance Bacon. That began a wild sequence of events that ended with a 75-yard touchdown run by Ethan Johnson. The score won the game for Deerfield-Windsor, who advanced to the state championship.

Watch and see for yourself.

