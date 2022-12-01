Football Rewind: Anthony McMillan Jr. spins out of a tackle on this epic catch-and-run touchdown

Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) upset Mission Hills (Calif.) this past weekend 34-29 in the San Diego Sectional Championships.

One of the big turning points came in the third quarter when Junior running back Anthony McMillan Jr. spun out of a tackle at the 40-yard line, then kept going and finished with a wild touchdown to make it a one-score game.

Watch the replay from our friends at the NFHS Network.

McMillan (6-foot-0, 215 pounds) is ranked No. 48 among all running backs in the class of 2024. So far he has four offers from college programs: Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State and Utah State.

More high school football highlights

QB sneak somehow turns into a 99-yard touchdown

Crazy broken hook & ladder play ends Georgia playoff game

Story originally appeared on High School Sports