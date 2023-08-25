Football: Revamped Vero Beach excited to chase a state title in 2023

42 years have passed since Vero Beach High School won its only football state championship.

Great teams have come through the program, playing at the Citrus Bowl with many highs along the way including a state-record 65-game regular season winning streak from 2013 to 2020.

Going into a new season in 2023, there is much reason to believe that Vero head coach Lenny Jankowski has the team to be right in the mix among the state's best in Class 4S.

From offense to defense, Division I talent is going to be on display every night and those players will face challenges each week from a schedule as tough as Vero Beach has had in many years.

Throw in the school's brand new turf field and the excitement level around the program is sky-high as Vero Beach hosts state power Miami Northwestern tonight with a chance to make an early statement that the time is now to rise up to state prominence again.

"This team likes to practice, we have some good competition within practice and our guys are unselfish so we'll see where it goes this year," Vero Beach head coach Lenny Jankowski said about his team after its 49-0 preseason win over Dwyer last week. "It was a good start, but obviously a lot to work on but it'll be fun working on things."

Competiton breeds competition

Coming off an 11-win season, the prospects for another strong season already were in place for Vero Beach going into the offseason.

Vero Beach seniors Isaiah Roberts, Amar Reynolds (Illinois commit, Xavion Griffin (Western Kentucky commit) and Tyler Aronson (SMU commit) all are on TCPalm's Super 11 top high school senior recruits.

More: A new ball game: Vero Beach's turf field at the Citrus Bowl ready to go

More: Friday Night Lights: Your essential guide to Treasure Coast high school football in 2023

Additions to the program make Vero Beach even more of a threat in Class 4S, particularly on defense.

TJ Alford, one of the nation's top juniors in the country with offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State and Florida among others, comes in from John Carroll Catholic to play linebacker.

Fort Pierce Westwood transfer and Illinois commit Amar Reynolds and Centennial transfer and Western Kentucky commit Xavion Griffin and John Carroll Catholic transfer and junior RJ Jones will all be key pieces in the secondary.

Centennial transfer Isaiah Roberts is a Division I recruit who will be key to trying to replace current Florida State freshman Vandrevius Jacobs and his production at wide receiver.

Palm Bay transfer Octavion Osby will come in at running back, bringing toughness as a top-flight wrestler in the state. On the offensive line, elite sophomore Champ Smith, who holds offers from the likes of Ohio State, Florida and Florida State, comes over from John Carroll Catholic and Jordan Thomas comes on board from Centennial.

All of those pieces are surrounding senior and SMU quarterback commit Tyler Aronson, who in year two within the program has full command of the playbook.

Vero Beach quarterback Tyler Aronson makes a throw in a high school preseason football game against William T. Dwyer on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Elite sophomore prospect Efrem White, holding offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and many others, is going to be utilized in many roles on both offense and defense.

Senior offensive lineman Chase Stevens boasts Division I offers and rising sophomore running back Jonathan Hillsman is a player to watch emerge on offense.

Returners on defense will include Army commit and senior Kevin Pollock, junior linebacker Affeon Rivers, senior defensive lineman Matthew Bacon and junior lineman Anthwone Montgomery.

Who stands in Vero's way?

Starting with Miami Northwestern, Vero Beach outside of their area competition has plenty of other formidable opponents they'll tackle.

A much-improved Palm Beach Gardens team in Week 2 should be much more of a game than last year's 34-0 Vero win.

Fort Pierce Westwood in Week 4 will be fascinating as the Panthers have a ton of talent on its roster on both sides of the ball that will provide a big challenge.

Seminole, a state champion in 2020 and perennial power in recent years, comes to Vero in Week 5 expected to be a contender in Class 4M.

The two biggest challengers in District 12-4S to Vero Beach again figure to be Martin County and Treasure Coast and those games are back-to-back on the schedule in Week 9 and 10.

The Tigers knocked off Vero Beach after their 8-0 start to last year but Vero bounced back to beat the Titans with a 10-7 overtime win that clinched a district title.

Week 11 will see one of North Florida's top programs Columbia make their way south to the Citrus Bowl as an ideal postseason tune-up.

Looking at the big picture, if Vero navigates their schedule well, teams in Class 4S including last year's state champion Lakeland, state runner-up Venice, Buchholz, Osceola and Bartram Trail will figure to be in the hunt to contend for a state title.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach football hoping to live up to high expectations in 2023